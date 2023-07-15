What's new

China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer

China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's top diplomat Wang Yi told the Indian foreign minister that bilateral ties need to be stabilised, as the two Asian neighbours searched for ways to ease simmering military tensions along their vast border.

On the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that mutual support between the two nations is needed instead of suspicion, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.

India and China share a 3,800-km (2,360-mile) frontier, much of it poorly marked, and fought a brief but bloody war over it in 1962.

Since the 1990s, ties have improved after a series of border agreements, and China is now India's second-largest trading partner.

A setback in 2020, however, when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting during a border clash, spurred both militaries to fortify positions and deploy large numbers of troops and equipment.

Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have helped to ease tensions between the two armies, but New Delhi has described the situation on the border as fragile and dangerous.

China and India need to work in the same direction to find a solution to border issues acceptable to both sides, Wang told Jaishankar during their meeting on Friday.

"The two sides should support each other and accomplish things together, rather than wear each other down or suspect each other," Wang said. ( Ah, Chinese cheerleaders of South Asia would be mortified. 😆)

India and China should not let specific issues define their overall relationship, he said.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on border issues at an early date, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Since 2020, New Delhi has also ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. It has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.

On India's recent restrictions against Chinese companies, Wang urged a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

‐-------‐--------------

Okay let @beijingwalker give commentary on this one. 😄
 
Sorry. I don't quite understand. China claims to maintain stable relations with India. Does this make Indians very excited?
 
Actually, both sides need to stop the nonsense and solve border issues once and for all.

But the problem will depend on India, as India is the one who doesn't want to solve the problem and be peaceful.

India doesn't have any goodwill, India just wants a total win for itself.

Just divide the border equally, end the problem.
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
Sorry. I don't quite understand. China claims to maintain stable relations with India. Does this make Indians very excited?
No. My reference was to Chinese cheer leaders of South Asia who thinks and wishes for China to crush India. 😄. They would be mortified if China proposes peace.

Menthol said:
Actually, both sides need to stop the nonsense and solve border issues once and for all.

But the problem will depend on India, as India is the one who doesn't want to solve the problem and be peaceful.

India doesn't have any goodwill, India just wants a total win for itself.

Just divide the border equally, end the problem.
I mean are you suggesting each to keep the lands they presently have. That is always been India's proposition.
 
protean said:
No. My reference was to Chinese cheer leaders of South Asia who thinks and wishes for China to crush India. 😄. They would be mortified if China proposes peace.


I mean are you suggesting each to keep the lands they presently have. That is always been India's proposition.
I don't know about it. Hahaha

But that is actually a good proposition.

I wonder why China doesn't want to accept it.
 
protean said:
No. My reference was to Chinese cheer leaders of South Asia who thinks and wishes for China to crush India. 😄. They would be mortified if China proposes peace.


I mean are you suggesting each to keep the lands they presently have. That is always been India's proposition.
You always had the option to have friendly relationship with China if you gave up occupying South Tibet. That was always on the table. But you chose to be saar jees pet poodle in Asia.
 
Menthol said:
I don't know about it. Hahaha

But that is actually a good proposition.

I wonder why China doesn't want to accept it.
Ladakh and South Tibet belong to China.

Why should China compromise?

Mao's Five Fingers Strategy

The lethal blend of history and geography manifested in the form of the professed "Five Fingers" strategy of Mao Zedong. Following Tibet's annexation, Mao famously said, "Tibet is the palm, which we must occupy. Then, we will go after the five fingers." The first among these fingers is Ladakh, followed by Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.



Five Fingers of Tibet - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Ladakh and South Tibet belong to China.

Why should China compromise?

Mao's Five Fingers Strategy

The lethal blend of history and geography manifested in the form of the professed "Five Fingers" strategy of Mao Zedong. Following Tibet's annexation, Mao famously said, "Tibet is the palm, which we must occupy. Then, we will go after the five fingers." The first among these fingers is Ladakh, followed by Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.



Five Fingers of Tibet - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Yes. Currently, India still implements Britain's expansion policy... Mao's biggest mistake was allowing India's illegal independence.

MG-British_Conquest_of_India_1753_to_1890.jpg


China should renegotiate the border issue with Britain.
 
protean said:
Please negotiate with British and come back.
The UK will be gone in a few years.

It is impossible for China to abandon southern Tibet.

China will not give up on Ladakh either.
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
Yes. Currently, India still implements Britain's expansion policy... Mao's biggest mistake was allowing India's illegal independence.

View attachment 939131

China should renegotiate the border issue with Britain.
China should just take the five fingers.

Xi is the tallest leader since Mao.

If Mao was able to take Tibet, Xi should be able to get the five fingers.
 
What's new? China has been saying that since day one.

It's India who rocked the boat by hosting Dalai Lama and his so called "Tibetan exile government" and allowing them and CIA to use India as the base to attack China. India is such a back stabber.
 
