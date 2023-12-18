beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
China's The world's No.1 crawler crane on the BRI
How was the world's largest crawler crane built? With a lifting capacity of 4,000 tonnes and a boom length of 200 meters, its design challenged the engineering limits. However, the crane's Chinese designers refused to be daunted by the task and success followed after more than 10,000 drafts. Now that crane has contributed to the completion of many infrastructure projects in and out of China, some in Belt and Road partner countries.