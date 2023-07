China's Stealthy J-20 with the new WS-15 power plants is expected in 2024, will give the J-20 more thrust than any other fighter class in the world​

Xian WS-15​

Specifications​

General characteristics​

Type: Afterburning turbofan

Afterburning turbofan Length: 5.05m

5.05m Diameter: 1.02m

1.02m Dry weight: 1701.5 kg

Components​

Compressor: axial flow

axial flow Combustors: nickel alloy annular combustion chamber

nickel alloy annular combustion chamber Turbine: single-stage high pressure, single-stage low pressure

Performance​

Pratt & Whitney F135​

Specifications (F135)​

General characteristics​

Type: Two-spool, axial flow, augmented turbofan

Two-spool, axial flow, augmented turbofan Length: 220 in (5,590 mm)

220 in (5,590 mm) Diameter: 46 in (1,170 mm) max., 43 in (1,090 mm) at the fan inlet

46 in (1,170 mm) max., 43 in (1,090 mm) at the fan inlet Dry weight: 3,750 lb (1,700 kg)

Components​

Performance​

Maximum thrust: 28,000 lbf (125 kN) military thrust, 43,000 lbf (191 kN) with afterburner

Overall pressure ratio: 28:1

28:1 Turbine inlet temperature: 3,600 °F (1,980 °C; 2,260 K)

3,600 °F (1,980 °C; 2,260 K) Thrust-to-weight ratio: 7.47:1 military thrust, 11.47:1 augmented

Would be interesting to see how the WS-15 compares to the F135. Anyone got a side by side comparison?edit: the only thing I could find was this.School of Mechanical Engineering,Shandong University [11] Pratt & Whitney, [4] Tinker Air Force Base, [51] seems the F135 still seems to be better in the overall thrust and thrust to weight ratio. But the WS-15 seems to be a big step for China, we will see how mass production goes though.It should be interesting to see how this develops as next gen engines from GE and Pratt and Whitney with Adaptive cycles get developed.Yes and no. The J-10s no longer need a Russian Engine considering the WS-10B has matured over the years but the JF-17s are still using the RD-93s b/c the WS-13 has so far been unsatisfactory, and the WS-19 is still in development, so I predict Pakistan will still likely be buying RD-93s(if Russia can even produce them with the current war) for the time being.Wtf does this thread have to do with Turkey? lol Its a thread about Chinese engines and really the only comparison mentioned was to US 5th gen fighters and their engines.