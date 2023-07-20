China’s Solar Product Exports Top USD29 Billion in First Half as Wafer, Cell Demand Jumps

China's Solar Product Exports Top USD29 Billion in First Half as Wafer, Cell Demand Jumps

(Yicai Global) July 20 -- China's exports of photovoltaic products rose 13 percent to more than USD29 billion in the first half from a year earlier, with the demand for cells and wafers climbing as local firms invest more in overseas markets.Exports of silicon wafers and cells grew noticeably and accounted for a higher share of the total, while that of panels took a lower share, according to data for the first five months and an estimate for June made by Wang Bohua, honorary chairman of the China PV Industry Association, at an industry forum today. The wafers were mainly exported to Southeast Asia, while the cells went to Asia, he noted.Europe remained the key destination for Chinese solar panels, but exports to Africa grew by the most, mainly because their value of shipments to South Africa soared more than four times in the first half from a year ago.But it is hard to keep on increasing exports to Africa, as the market's installed capacity expansion is lower than the growth of exports, Wang pointed out.Exports of manned electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells surged 62 percent, boosting the overall export growth by 1.8 percentage point, General Administration of Customs spokesperson Lv Daliang said at a press conference held by the State Council on July 13.Production of polysilicon, silicon wafers, cells, and panels all jumped more than 60 percent in the six months ended June 30 from a year ago, exceeding 2021's entire figure and climbing to more than 65 percent from last year's total, according to Wang.China installed 78.42 gigawatts of solar power generation capacity in the first half, a 154 percent gain from a year earlier.