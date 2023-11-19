What's new

China’s silent rebellion

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

www.globaltimes.cn

Chinese population of first marriage dropped to bellow 11 million for the first time in 2022; newborns expected to drop below 9 million in 2023 - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn

Chinese population registering for their first marriages dropped to bellow 11 million for the first time in 2022, a 55.9 percent decrease from the peak of 23.85 million in 2013 over the consecutive past nine years. Experts think it’s a comprehensive result from the decrease of young people of marriageable ages and some people’s waning desire to get married.

According to China Statistical Yearbook 2023 published by the National Bureau of Statistics, 10.51 million people registered their first marriage in 2022, a decrease of 1.06 million from the number in 2021, accounting for a 9.16 percent drop. It was also the first time that the Chinese population registering for their first marriage dropped to below 11 million, according to a report by yicai.com.
He noted that compared with the number of marriage registrations, the population of first marriage at childbearing age is more relevant to the statistics of newborns. Analysis on various data shows that it is highly likely that the newborns in 2023 will continue to decline for the consecutive seventh year since 2017, with the number dropping to between 8 million and 9 million.
keep doing that marxist stuff
 

