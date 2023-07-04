China's SHOCKING Indoor Vertical Farms Could Take Over The World

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 59,628
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Do you know how advanced Xinjang's transportation is? Xinjiang is not backward US.Given the sensitivity of fresh produce to delays in transportation this is going to be limited impact
Lol, long live president Xi! we are so happy to see how he terrorizes you.
Xi’s Food Security Drive Could End Up Backfiring for Chinese FarmersAfter more than 30 years growing crops on the plains of northern China, a farmer who asked to be identified as Zhang is struggling over what to plant in the coming months.www.bloomberg.com
chief terror agricultural expert xi at work
if a terrorist runs towards you wouldn't u run?
You're not Pakistani but probably false flagged Indian go get a hike
Xi’s Food Security Drive Could End Up Backfiring for Chinese FarmersAfter more than 30 years growing crops on the plains of northern China, a farmer who asked to be identified as Zhang is struggling over what to plant in the coming months.www.bloomberg.com
chief terror agricultural expert xi at work
if a terrorist runs towards you wouldn't u run?
But you are right on one thing, in the end, infrastructure is the king, everything else depends on it.Given the sensitivity of fresh produce to delays in transportation this is going to be limited impact
Lol, how come the food price doesn't go up here in China like what happens big time in the west? so much for your stupid western media.
Extreme Floods and Heat in China Ravage Farms and Kill AnimalsChina’s leader has made it a national priority to ensure the country can feed its large population. But weather shocks have disrupted wheat harvests and threatened pig and fish farming.www.nytimes.com
Critical grains cut back China’s copious cotton yields amid food-security pushXinjiang, which accounts for the vast majority of China’s cotton, will allocate more cropland for edible grains amid US-led trade restrictions on goods from the region.www.scmp.com
China's wheat growers face 'disaster' after heavy rain batters cropAfter two weeks of continuous heavy rains, a farmer surnamed Chen in China's Henan province surveys bent stalks of saturated wheat in sodden fields that will take days to dry out before harvesting can start.www.reuters.com
they keep trying state planning despite it failing every time
lolLol, how come the food price doesn't go up here in China like what happens big time in the west? so much for your stupid western media.
Shut the fcuk you filthy Indian and stop Western propaganda against China you filthy Indian
China has tons of money and tries to diversify food categories for the wellbeing of the people, China is highly industrialized and food products are super cheap in the global market so China can focus more on industries by buying cheap food in the global market with much value added money made from her other industries. You are not suggesting that India feeds its people better than China, did you? lol