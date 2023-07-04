What's new

China's SHOCKING Indoor Vertical Farms Could Take Over The World

Especially good in desert and gobi regions in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mogolia

Indoor controlled farming in Xinjiang desert

调整大小 v2-8b7b3523e456672a895db9ba17011015_r.jpg

调整大小 W020221108388995417353.jpeg

调整大小 W020221108388997198272.jpeg

W020230418454996346660.jpeg

调整大小 W020230316600473186819.jpeg
 
Given the sensitivity of fresh produce to delays in transportation this is going to be limited impact
 
nahtanbob said:
Given the sensitivity of fresh produce to delays in transportation this is going to be limited impact
Do you know how advanced Xinjang's transportation is? Xinjiang is not backward US.

Xinjiang bullet train running through the harsh terrain

 
CIA Mole said:
www.bloomberg.com

Xi’s Food Security Drive Could End Up Backfiring for Chinese Farmers

After more than 30 years growing crops on the plains of northern China, a farmer who asked to be identified as Zhang is struggling over what to plant in the coming months.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

chief terror agricultural expert xi at work

if a terrorist runs towards you wouldn't u run?
You're not Pakistani but probably false flagged Indian go get a hike

Under xi rule China is doing leaps and in every field of science and technology
 
www.nytimes.com

Extreme Floods and Heat in China Ravage Farms and Kill Animals

China’s leader has made it a national priority to ensure the country can feed its large population. But weather shocks have disrupted wheat harvests and threatened pig and fish farming.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

www.scmp.com

Critical grains cut back China’s copious cotton yields amid food-security push

Xinjiang, which accounts for the vast majority of China’s cotton, will allocate more cropland for edible grains amid US-led trade restrictions on goods from the region.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

www.reuters.com

China's wheat growers face 'disaster' after heavy rain batters crop

After two weeks of continuous heavy rains, a farmer surnamed Chen in China's Henan province surveys bent stalks of saturated wheat in sodden fields that will take days to dry out before harvesting can start.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com




they keep trying state planning despite it failing every time
 
Lol, how come the food price doesn't go up here in China like what happens big time in the west? so much for your stupid western media.

27480.jpeg
 
CIA Mole said:
View attachment 936721

lol
China has tons of money and tries to diversify food categories for the wellbeing of the people, China is highly industrialized and food products are super cheap in the global market so China can focus more on industries by buying cheap food in the global market with much value added money made from her other industries. You are not suggesting that India feeds its people better than China, did you? lol

微信图片_20230704115659.png
 

