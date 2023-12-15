What's new

China’s service production index up 9.3 percent in November

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,142
-55
99,719
Country
China
Location
China

China’s service production index up 9.3 percent in November​

December 15, 2023

China’s service production index went up 9.3 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

The growth rate was 1.6 percentage points faster than the October level, it added.

Sub-reading for the hospitality industry surged by 30.6 percent year on year. The sub-index tracking the performance of transportation, warehousing and postal services climbed 15.1 percent, while that for information transmission, software and IT services expanded 13.3 percent, according to the bureau.

The growth paces of the aforementioned industries logged month-on-month increases in November, the NBS said.

In the first 11 months, the service production index increased by 8 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage points faster than that registered in the January-October period.

The combined revenues of major service enterprises rose 7.7 percent year on year in the January-October period, up from an increase of 7.1 percent in the first nine months.

In November, indexes measuring business activities in water transportation and in monetary and financial services stayed above 55 percent.

Commenting on Friday’s data, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua said China’s service sector saw “comparatively fast growth” last month, with contact-based services continuing to recover.

China's service production index up 9.3 percent in November | Macau Business

China, MNA | China's service production index went up 9.3 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.
www.macaubusiness.com www.macaubusiness.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China factory activity surprisingly expands in November, hits 3-month high
Replies
0
Views
109
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
China’s Top Builders See Home Sales Fall in November
Replies
0
Views
58
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China's retail sales up by 10.1% year-on-year in November
Replies
0
Views
45
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China trade: exports edge up for first time in 7 months in November, but imports decline, trade surplus rise
Replies
2
Views
159
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
🆘 CNBC: Contraction in China factory activity extends into a fourth month
Replies
1
Views
183
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom