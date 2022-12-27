What's new

China's Rocket 921 may carry out a crewed mission to the Moon by 2027

China's Rocket 921 may carry out a crewed mission to the Moon by 2027​

China wants to become a leading space power by 2030, says Yansheng.
Dec 26, 2022 11:03 AM EST
INNOVATION

NkU0iksuYspoqU9wIVMMRVNyQ5517RFxUe11FHaW.jpg

Astronaut on the Moon with Chinese flag
3DSculptor/iStock

A new rocket capable of carrying out China's novel manned mission to the Moon is likely to be ready by 2027, according to the Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC), China's biggest space contractor, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The chairman of the corporation, Wu Yansheng, speaking to a youth forum, revealed that the new rocket, codenamed 'Rocket 921', is designed to carry an orbiter vehicle with three persons on board and a two-member Moon lander.

"Our goal is that: to promote China to become a leading space power by 2030; and fully establish China as a world space power by 2045,” said Yansheng.

The new launch vehicle was unveiled in 2020 at the China Space Conference in Fuzhou. The rocket is being designed and built at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) in Beijing.

The developments come as NASA is poised to launch long-term missions to the Moon under its Artemis project.

Ambitious plans for deep-space exploration

China's space agency has laid out ambitious plans to further its exploration drive with even missions outside the solar system to discover potentially habitable environments.

Starting in 2025, the agency is looking to launch a deep-space probe to study asteroids and comets passing closer to Earth.

It also hopes to further its Chang'e missions, which aim to bring back samples from the far side of the Moon in 2026, followed by a survey at the lunar south pole the next year, and setting up a research outpost out there in 2028. Chinese officials have also indicated a possible date of 2030 to send a crewed mission to the Moon, said SCMP.

A plan to send a mission to collect samples from the Martian surface in the next 10 to 15 years and expeditions to explore the Sun and planets like Jupiter and Uranus are also on the cards. A mission outside the solar system, code-named "Sound Search," plans to look for places suitable for human settlement.

Rocket 921 – An advanced system

The new rocket improves upon the technology used in China's Long March CZ-5G launch vehicle and can carry 70 tonnes in the lower-Earth orbit and 25 tonnes to the Moon.

The launch vehicle is also looked at for developing a low-cost reusable vessel to support space transport missions, SCMP reported.

China is also continuing its work on Long March-9, which is touted to become its most powerful launch vehicle, rated to carry a payload of 150 tons to low-Earth orbits, 50 tons to the Moon, and up to 44 tons to Mars. For the three-stage rocket, new hydrogen-oxygen engines are being developed.

interestingengineering.com

China's Rocket 921 may carry out a crewed mission to the Moon by 2027

New launch vehicles will enable it to carry out various deep-space explorations.
interestingengineering.com interestingengineering.com
 
Apollo moon landing is hoax and Neil Armstrong was a scammer. Which is why, when he died in 2012, no one give a damn.
 
its about time that China should send some astronauts to the moon by then and maybe Mars too soon , China has been landing and returning quite few times now.
 
Song Hong said:
Apollo moon landing is hoax and Neil Armstrong was a scammer. Which is why, when he died in 2012, no one give a damn.
Yup. When this happens China will be the 1st to REALLY be on the moon. USA beat Russia to the moon back in the 60's because they were working with dummy rockets and spaceships that didn't needed to support any human lives. Just something to show the world that something had blasted off to the moon but not necessarily manned inside. Also at the time USA was the world #1 expert in faking reality on a silver movie screen!
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
The only people who think the Apollo moon landing is a hoax are the usual dim witted. Even the Chinese admitted they saw the Apollo sites when they did their lunar moon mapping mission.




Only people who don’t appreciate science.
That's NOT conclusive evidence those missions were actually manned. I think the part where most people like u misunderstand is u think the hoax believers mean USA just did all that in a movie studio.

NO, they actually sent all the landers and rovers to the moon at the spots where they claimed they landed. BUT nobody actually occupied those vehicles. THIS is why they beat the Russians. The USSR were seriously trying to put human beings on the moon. USA being the sly FOX decided it was much easier to just put props on the moon, and do everything else inside the Hollywood studio!

Because there were onlooking amateur astronomers and also instruments back on Earth that could examine the moon surface, USA had to hoax and yet NOT hoax, do you get it? They had to populate the moon with actual artifacts that countries like China can physically map, yet NOT actually sent human beings there! (Imagine trying to engineer all the human life support systems and getting all that into space VS just sending empty shells and husks into space...)

Flag planting, placing a reflective mirror for a laser fired from the Earth to travel back... Those things DON'T need a human being to physically be there. Robots could have done the job just fine!

If I was Superman, I'd snoop around those lander sites on the moon, find the flag-planting robot. And THAT will be conclusive evidence USA never once set human being's foot on the moon!
 
hirobo2 said:
Yup. When this happens China will be the 1st to REALLY be on the moon. USA beat Russia to the moon back in the 60's because they were working with dummy rockets and spaceships that didn't needed to support any human lives. Just something to show the world that something had blasted off to the moon but not necessarily manned inside. Also at the time USA was the world #1 expert in faking reality on a silver movie screen!
LOL! So many sour grape Asians here. This seems to be a really common trait.

Everybody wows at robots almost 60
years later that can move around on their own with two legs and you think we had them back in the late 1960’s during the moon missions walking around leaving footsteps and planting flags and reflectors.

Yeah I can see this happening in 1969…:rolleyes1:
 
Song Hong said:
Apollo moon landing is hoax and Neil Armstrong was a scammer. Which is why, when he died in 2012, no one give a damn.
wait so Chinese are telling the truth?


they did steal NASA secrets and still 60 years behind landing on the Moon

and after decades of launching rockets into space China has still not landed man on the moon yet
 
