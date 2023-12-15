What's new

China's retail sales up by 10.1% year-on-year in November

China's retail sales up by 10.1% year-on-year in November

Online retail sales during Jan.-Nov. period totals some $2T​

15.12.2023

China's retail sales up by 10.1% year-on-year in November


Retail sales of consumer goods in China posted an annual increase of 10.1% in November, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said on Friday.

Total consumer goods retail sales amounted to 4.25 trillion yuan (approximately $597.7 billion) in the month.

In the first 11 months, total retail sales of consumer goods reached 42.79 trillion yuan (about $6 trillion), up by 7.2% year-on-year.

Online retail sales increased by 11% to 13.96 trillion yuan (about $1.97 trillion) over the Jan.-Nov. period.

During the same period, retail sales of services went up by 19.5% year-on-year.

China's retail sales up by 10.1% year-on-year in November

Online retail sales during Jan.-Nov. period totals some $2T
