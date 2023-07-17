What's new

🆘 China's Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8% q/q, just above expectations Youth unemployment hit record high of 21.3% in June)

China's Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8% q/q, just above expectations

1689575646004.png


BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, although the annual figure was flattered by base effects, data showed on Monday, with overall momentum faltering rapidly due to weakening demand at home and abroad.

Gross domestic product grew just 0.8% in April-June from the previous quarter, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed, versus analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5% increase and compared with a 2.2% expansion in the first quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP expanded 6.3% in the second quarter, accelerating from 4.5% in the first three months of the year, but the rate was below the forecast for growth of 7.3%.

The annual pace was the quickest since the second quarter of 2021, but the reading was heavily skewed by economic pains caused by stringent COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other major cities last year.

Recent data showed a rapidly faltering post-COVID recovery as exports fell the most in three years due to cooling demand at home and abroad and a prolonged downturn in the key property market, raising expectations policymakers will need to do more to shore up the world's second-biggest economy.

Reporting by Kevin Yao, Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Shri Navaratnam

www.reuters.com

China's frail Q2 GDP growth raises urgency for more policy support

China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakens at home and abroad, with the post-COVID momentum faltering rapidly and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

For the Indians and Americans in this thread, let's be clear about what "q/q" and "y/y" mean.


"q/q" is a comparison with the growth rate of the previous quarter.

"y/y" is a comparison to the second quarter of last year.


China grew 6.3% in the second quarter.

That's the real GDP growth rate.
 
For the Indians and Americans in this thread, let's be clear about what "q/q" and "y/y" mean.


"q/q" is a comparison with the growth rate of the previous quarter.

"y/y" is a comparison to the second quarter of last year.


China grew 6.3% in the second quarter.

That's the real GDP growth rate.
6.3% is a huge underperformance considering Chinas Covid lockdown base effect from Q2 last year. In reality, China is growing sub 3%.
 
People are used to see China growing at trailblazing pace like it used to in previous two decades.

Now that Chinese economy is much more mature, yoy growth right below 7% are still excellent figures.
 
MTXX_PT20230715_081837482.jpg


@F-22Raptor

PRC needs to degrow every year at 3%

Regards
why？

0.8% QoQ is great
really Even with only 0.1%, Russia still forces India to use Yuan to buy oil.

For the Indians and Americans in this thread, let's be clear about what "q/q" and "y/y" mean.


"q/q" is a comparison with the growth rate of the previous quarter.

"y/y" is a comparison to the second quarter of last year.


China grew 6.3% in the second quarter.

That's the real GDP growth rate.
Fuk Xi.
 
For the Indians and Americans in this thread, let's be clear about what "q/q" and "y/y" mean.


"q/q" is a comparison with the growth rate of the previous quarter.

"y/y" is a comparison to the second quarter of last year.


China grew 6.3% in the second quarter.

That's the real GDP growth rate.
View attachment 939283


why？


really Even with only 0.1%, Russia still forces India to use Yuan to buy oil.



Fuk Xi.
China grew 59.3 trillion yuan in the first half of the year. At that same rate of growth for the rest of the year and at current exchange rates, Chinas overall GDP will decline to $16.5T this year, while US GDP is projected to grow to $27T+.
 

