China's proven shale gas reserves 764.3 billion cubic meters, ranking first in the world

China's proven shale gas reserves are as high as 764.3 billion cubic meters, ranking first in the world
China buys huge amount of oil and gas only because they are cheap in the global market, if push comes to shove, China can be self reliant in energy supply.
So this balance is being kept and we are both happy, right?
Why dont they buy from Africa or South Asia since their labour cost is even much cheaper than China....
Precisely, I got a good laugh when troll claim how US domination of sea will cut off China oil import from middle east and choke China. More like China ban exporting commodities to western and they collapse first.1. The exploitation cost of these shale oils is too high. If the international oil price is not high, we might as well buy oil directly from the Middle East.
2. We need ways to balance the already huge trade surplus. Holding too much foreign exchange reserves for a long time will cause losses due to currency depreciation.
How much oil and gas Africa has? and are they cheaper than oil and gas from other regions?Well if that is the case then if China buys oil and gas overseas because it is cheaper how come China isn't buying stuff from Africa/SouthAsia where as you say it would be cheaper...seems just as illogical...
Its buying Africa mineral and their resources. Tell me, what has africa produced that is better and cheap than made in China?Well if that is the case then if China buys oil and gas overseas because it is cheaper how come China isn't buying stuff from Africa/SouthAsia where as you say it would be cheaper...seems just as illogical...
How much oil and gas Africa has? and are they cheaper than oil and gas from other regions?
Tell me, what has africa produced that is better and cheap than made in China?
low labor cost doesn't mean cheap end products, you do know this simple common sense, don't you?What does oil production have to do with labor costs in Africa/SouthEast Asia?
What does oil production have to do with labor costs in Africa/SouthEast Asia?
You just said why aren't countries using Africa..and now you just answered your own question
Look what u typed in reply to beijingwalker.. Who is taking what.
In fact, China do not offer low labour cost but high efficient cost. China labour is not cheap compare to Africa or South Asia.low labor cost doesn't mean cheap end products, you do know this simple common sense, don't you?