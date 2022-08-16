What's new

China's Poorest Province Guizhou | Guiyang | 中国最穷的省份 | 贵州 | 贵阳

China's Poorest Province Guizhou | Guiyang | 中国最穷的省份 | 贵州 | 贵阳​


Guizhou is one of China's most impoverished provinces. The province lies deep in the mountains in the southwest and is one of the few in the country that lack flat arable land. For decades, if not centuries, the region has been known for its ragged terrain, rainy weather, and impoverished residents.

Guizhou is a mountainous province, with its higher altitudes in the west and centre. It lies at the eastern end of the Yungui Plateau. Demographically, it is one of China's most diverse provinces. Minority groups account for more than 37% of the population, including sizable populations of the Miao, Bouyei, Dong, Tujia and Yi peoples, all of whom speak languages distinct from Chinese.

It was during the following Ming dynasty, which was once again led by Han Chinese, that Guizhou was formally made a province in 1413. The Ming established many garrisons in Guizhou from which to pacify the Yao and Miao minorities during the Miao Rebellions.

Geographical factors make Guizhou the poorest province in China.
 
Visitor is shocked in disbelief this is a city in China's poorest province Guizhou, telling the viewers that Guizhou is no longer that poverty stricken backwater that everyone still believes

 
Guizhou is a mountain locked province, now newly built highways and high speed railways in and out of Guizhou greatly boost the connectivity of this once isolated province

调整大小 W020220614410111031412.jpg

170650oukzg3mc0qh5c5q5.jpg
3515f73ac68c91774810fe05529d7c5f.jpg
9b9ba29408fa4cb92e2ed5aa3597b4dc.jpg
 
This is Chinese poverty: only poor in cash, not infrastructure or dignity. Not like some certain countries where being a little bit poor is life threatening.
 
I feel like some of these roads are over-engineered and could have been built with cheaper solutions.
 

World's highest mountain bridge over SW China grand canyon under construction​

 
Hi, a question, not criticism more curiosity. Honestly hats off to you it looks really beautiful. I wish Bangladesh could be developed with sort of way, but to it own strength and geographic-economic- geology.

So that busy intersection with load of fly over must be a maintenance nightmare?

As the infrastructure ages - so does the maintenance cost.

Can someone pls explain the maintenance cost for every Mike deck of bridge and fly over pls.

In the west some things are literally crumbling away.
 

Guizhou, the most mysterious province of China!​

Guizhou, a mountainous and landlocked province which can be found in southwest of China. Altough Guizhou has one of the lowest GDP per capita in China, it is one of China's most diverse provinces. Minority groups account for more than 37% of the population, including sizable populations of the Miao, Bouyei, Dong, Tujia and Yi peoples, all of whom speak languages distinct from Chinese. In this video, I'll take you on a journey across amazing Guizhou!
Guizhou Is the Only Chinese Province Without Plains

Guizhou is a mountainous region
Guizhou is in a mountainous region with an average elevation of about 1,100 meters. 92.5% of the land is covered by mountains and hills. Guizhou is the only province in China without flat plains.
Guizhou ethnic Miao village in deep Guizhou mountains, traditional Miao settlement of hundreds of years old


Miao is a cross country ethnic group mostly live in far southwestern China and Vietnam
 
