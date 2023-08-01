China's political model is better than western model

Why the world needs democracy? From west perspective to explain: Without vote, freedom of speech and separation of three powers, politicians are bound to abuse their political right. Citizens right will be compromised and eventually they will suffer tyranny. More bluntly to say, the people and the party that have political power are thieves and murderers unless their right is given by every citizen and they are under citizens supervision. In philosophy way to say: People are born evil. We have to beware of each other, especially those who have political power.



This political philosophy is definitely wrong. If you look back at human history you’ll find most kings and emperors were not really that evil. I know westerners say “there were bad kings and emperors. Democracy is good because it can prevent bad leaders from doing bad things”. Which is also wrong cause we saw how corrupt some democratic countries such as USA and India are.



Demoracy has many flaws, for sure. Even so there are so many people, especially westerners, who have religious confidence to democracy. One fact that made democracy superior theory self-consistent is: Only democratic countries became developed and prosperous, and non-democratic countries such as Soviet Union failed. Result proves all.



Put aside the fact that Japan and S.Korea were not really democratic when they were in rise, the biggest slap on the democracy religion is of course China’s rise. China broke their self-consistent theory chain. Democracy believers predicted, or prayed China’s collapse day after day and threw mud to China. Miracle never happened.



China’s political philosophy is: Human being are not born evil. Given moral power and reasonable political system, one-party with collective leadership, without general election, can work well.​

Based on different philosophies, compared with west world, Chinese society is warmer and more harmonious. Chinese don’t see the government as thief, instead they see it as big family’s parent. And the government in return didn’t let people down.The democracy believers hate China. The core reason is they believe you are evil if you don’t believe people are evil. Sounds weird. Whether people are born evil or not is hard to explain. For me, the result proves everything. Western society is sick. Full of lies, self-indulgence, mutual attacks.