China's political model is better than western model

Why the world needs democracy? From west perspective to explain: Without vote, freedom of speech and separation of three powers, politicians are bound to abuse their political right. Citizens right will be compromised and eventually they will suffer tyranny. More bluntly to say, the people and the party that have political power are thieves and murderers unless their right is given by every citizen and they are under citizens supervision. In philosophy way to say: People are born evil. We have to beware of each other, especially those who have political power.

This political philosophy is definitely wrong. If you look back at human history you’ll find most kings and emperors were not really that evil. I know westerners say “there were bad kings and emperors. Democracy is good because it can prevent bad leaders from doing bad things”. Which is also wrong cause we saw how corrupt some democratic countries such as USA and India are.

Demoracy has many flaws, for sure. Even so there are so many people, especially westerners, who have religious confidence to democracy. One fact that made democracy superior theory self-consistent is: Only democratic countries became developed and prosperous, and non-democratic countries such as Soviet Union failed. Result proves all.

Put aside the fact that Japan and S.Korea were not really democratic when they were in rise, the biggest slap on the democracy religion is of course China’s rise. China broke their self-consistent theory chain. Democracy believers predicted, or prayed China’s collapse day after day and threw mud to China. Miracle never happened.

China’s political philosophy is: Human being are not born evil. Given moral power and reasonable political system, one-party with collective leadership, without general election, can work well.​

Based on different philosophies, compared with west world, Chinese society is warmer and more harmonious. Chinese don’t see the government as thief, instead they see it as big family’s parent. And the government in return didn’t let people down.

The democracy believers hate China. The core reason is they believe you are evil if you don’t believe people are evil. Sounds weird. Whether people are born evil or not is hard to explain. For me, the result proves everything. Western society is sick. Full of lies, self-indulgence, mutual attacks.
 
In my humble opinion, it really dosent matter if a country is ruled by democratic or authoritarian leader.
What matters is really competence and governance of the political leaders.

You can have democracy but unqualified leaders and public servants, which utimately leads a country nowhere.
And you can have a authoritatrian leadership steering a country wisely to prosperity.

And of course vice versa.
 
CPC is just the same imperial system but right now it is non hereditary.

The western system runs quite well when there was peer competitor and a stroke of luck, for example in presence USSR, and when super rich elite FDR from Roosevelt dynasty decide to side people. When it was in hegemony, it degrades.

But then no one can copycat China. This is actually modernization of Confucian culture.
 
In most cases, China's model creates competent leaders. In most cases, western model creates incompetent leaders.
 
Democracy is a system to create division, politicians from different sects pulling the wagon of the state to different directions

微信图片_20230801161819.png
 
There are also massive corruption in China but on the whole it is running well now.

Power struggle can be intense.

I would say corruption is less than western country.
 
Democracy looked good because it never met real competitor before China rise. Good or bad is the result of comparison.

China society is much healthier than west. Corruption is under control.
 
I think each system has its own advantages.

It seems that the Chinese model always focuses on the so-called "Big Chessboard", while the Western model focuses on the " small pawns " .

The effectiveness of each model depends on specific situations and the long-term future outcomes of policies.

There is no absolute conclusion who is better.
 
Western civilization is in decay.

The only civilians that last uninterrupted over 3000 years is Chinese and Iranian.
 
On July 30, I was surfing weibo when I read the news that mother and daughter had committed suicide due to illness and despair. The Chinese government can subsidize 100,000 yuan for chimpanzees from abroad, why can't they use Chinese taxpayers' money to save the lives of the natives.

Hai mẹ con cùng tự tử.png


Why do many Chinese students have to carry bags of cement to the construction site in the midday sun to earn money to cover tuition fees, while foreign students live comfortably in air-conditioned rooms?

I do not deny the advantages of the "big chessboard" policy, but it also has many potential injustices, errors and absurdities.
 
This is a sad story but as an engineer, we look at suicide through big data. China ranking is not particularly high.



1690880423690.png
 

There is Roman Republic which was a democracy, albeit in zeitgeist of its own time, still with elected senators.
As we know the Roman Republic was a juggernaut in every thinkable way, conqouring land after land, administering vast territory and building infrastructure.
 
I'm talking about the injustices caused by the "Big Chess" policy, not a matter of which country's suicide rate is higher?

Now for example: A Chinese person criticizes the US when a white man suddenly brutally beats a black man, and thinks America is a racist country, then an American makes data Does it prove that black people have a crime rate many times higher than white people?

Obviously it's a fallacy.

Racism is racism.

I'm also a racist, I hate black people, but I don't support black abuse and trying to fallacious in this case

If I suddenly beat up a black man for no reason, I will admit I am a racist when someone criticizes me, not give black crime rate data to justification for mistakes and crimes.
 
The Roman republic works well in Iberia but collapse immediately when Rome become an empire.

Democracy wont work in an empire.

Also plenty of slaves in Rome. So democracy is for 1% of population -- and they must life nearby Rome.

The Chinese has a democracy but collapse BC 2000 years. It remain as hereditary monachy since then.
 

