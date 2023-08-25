Kuru
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2017
- Messages
- 2,308
- Reaction score
- -18
- Country
- Location
China’s plan for a new U.K. embassy foiled by Uyghur activists and local allies – The China Project
Muslims make up 40% of constituents in Tower Hamlets, a small London borough with a history of standing up for the oppressed.
thechinaproject.com
Rahima Mahmut, U.K. director of the World Uyghur Congress, and protesters from Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and the local London borough of Tower Hamlets in front of the former Royal Mint, September 2021. They were demanding that road names around the site of a planned Chinese embassy be changed to honor groups persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party. Photo by Ruth Ingram.
Londoners put off by Chinese Communist Party behavior have blocked, once and for all, construction of a new super embassy China had planned for the U.K. capital, prompting fury in Beijing but jubilation in the exiled community of Uyghurs, Turkic Muslims who fled oppression in Xinjiang for Britain.
Some local residents expressed discomfort at the idea of becoming neighbors of the Chinese Communist Party and expressed opposition over fears of espionage, terror attacks, and large anti-China demonstrations.
Maira Aisa, the president of the U.K. Uyghur Community, an advocacy organization, said she was “relieved” the embassy was not going ahead because Britain’s Uyghurs already lived “on tenterhooks” as a result of Chinese authorities’ practice of harassing exiles who oppose Beijing’s crackdown in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of northwestern China.
“We know we are safe in the U.K., but still we have that nagging fear that we could be forced to return,” Aisa told The China Project. “A massive embassy equipped with the latest technology would be more easily able to target Uyghurs and others who have been in opposition.”
Many members of Kyrgyzstan-born Aisa’s extended Uyghur family live in Xinjiang and are subject to the arrests carried out against more than 1 million Turkic people there since the 2016 appointment of Chén Quánguó 陈全国 as governor of the region, which is three times the size of France.
Beijing was angered in February 2023 when the embassy plan was rejected at the local level and London Mayor Sadik Khan refused to intervene. China’s embassy in London accused the U.K. of “failing to meet its diplomatic obligations.”
Three months prior, in December 2022, after planning for the new embassy met its first hurdle at the local level, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson cited an “international obligation to facilitate and support the building of premises of diplomatic missions.”
“The Chinese side urges the U.K. side to fulfill its relevant obligation,” he said.
Rabina Khan, a Tower Hamlets councilor for 10 years until May 2022, spearheaded the campaign against the embassy plan citing Beijing’s “human rights record” and its “appalling treatment of Uyghurs in China.”