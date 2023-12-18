China’s party game giants battle: Tencent’s “Yuanmeng Star” VS NetEase’s “Danzi Party” | Focus

Six years later, Tencent and NetEase started another head-to-head competition in the party game market. This Friday, Tencent's new game "Yuanmeng Star" was officially launched. As one of Tencent Games' key new products this year, Tencent invested heavily in it. The game attracted a lot of attention from the market that day. An hour and a half after the server was launched, "Yuanmeng Star" topped the iOS free list. So many players poured in that the server of Yuanmeng Star was once crowded that night. The key point that "Yuanmeng Star" has attracted market attention is that Tencent's "Yuanmeng Star" directly competes with NetEase's national-level game "Egg Boy Party" this year. The same track is close to each other. NetEase and Tencent had already had a fight six years ago. One battle. This time, will the "chicken" war of the past reappear? The market is looking forward to who will win in this battle in the gaming industry?

▍Tencent VS NetEase, party game business war begins Talking back to "Yuanmeng Star", another key point that the game has attracted market attention is that "Yuanmeng Star" directly competes with NetEase's national game "Egg Boy Party" this year, and is called by netizens as the product of Tencent and NetEase. Another "business war". Six years ago, NetEase and Tencent had a battle on the "chicken eating" game track. At that time, NetEase's "Knives Out" was launched half a year ahead of Tencent and had a first-mover advantage. However, after Tencent released two "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" mobile games, a large number of "Knives Out" players were sucked away. Now that Tencent and NetEase are once again aggressive in a homogeneous high-growth track, the market is looking forward to who will win in this battle in the gaming industry. Since "Yuanmeng Star" was finalized, "Egg Boy Party" has launched a series of defensive counterattacks. "Egg Boy Party" first launched a series of free welfare activities on the 15th, including free rainbow coins for logging in, free Pleasant Goat, Fruit Bao Special Attack linkage skins, etc., in addition to Bilibili, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Platforms such as Kuaishou have launched activities to receive customized channel skins by participating in activities as the first wave of offensive to block Tencent. At the same time, NetEase’s action client game “Eternal Tribulation Mobile Game” chose to hold a “sudden trial session” in Chengdu on the day “Yuanmeng Star” was launched.

As long as players arrive at Chunxi Road, they can participate in the trial activity of "Eternal Tribulation Mobile Game"; the martial arts open world game "Sixteen Voices of Yanyun" produced by NetEase also chose to conduct "large-scale external testing" on the 15th. All these things have the intention of besieging "Yuanmeng Star" and making up for the declining popularity of "Egg Boy Party".

▍Yuanmeng VS Danzi, who can win the party game track? So for this suddenly emerging party game track, the two giants are fighting hand to hand. Tencent and NetEase, who can come out on top? Li Wenyuan, a senior game industry analyst, told a reporter from the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily that party games are mainly based on light gameplay. Although there are competitive gameplays, the desire to win or lose is not that strong. The main focus is fun, so it is a test of operational capabilities. The operations team needs To create a relaxed and happy game atmosphere at all times, you need to exercise restraint when it comes to spending money. An Internet media analyst said that we still need to wait and see. The analyst told a reporter from the "Kechuangban Daily" that "Yuanmeng Star" is currently gaining momentum. Tencent also has social network and ecological resources to support it, so it may not be possible. More than "Eggman Party". Zeng Xiaofeng, vice president of game consulting firm Niko Partners China, said that party games as a game type are becoming more and more popular in China, and the arrival of "Yuanmeng Star" will help expand the entire potential market, rather than simply cannibalizing "Yuanmeng Star" The user base of "Egg Boy Party". Judging from the reaction of the capital market, JP Morgan analysts said in a report on Thursday that the launch of "Yuanmeng Star" may have an impact of 2% to 3% on NetEase's revenue. The bank will also predict NetEase's next two Quarterly revenue estimates were revised down by 4% and 5% respectively.