China's new car sales electric vehicle penetration rate expected to exceed 40% in December

[Passenger Car Association: The retail sales of narrowly defined passenger cars in December is expected to be 2.27 million, and the retail sales of new energy vehicles are about 940,000] According to the China Federation of Finance and Economics on December 21, the Passenger Car Association predicts that the retail market of narrowly defined passenger cars in December will be about 2.27 million. There were about 9.3% month-on-month growth and 4.8% year-on-year growth. The retail sales of new energy vehicles were about 940,000, a month-on-month increase of 11.8%, a year-on-year increase of 46.6%, and a penetration rate of approximately 41.4%. The narrow passenger car retail market for the whole year was about 21.62 million units, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%. The new energy retail market was about 7.75 million units, a year-on-year increase of 36.5%. The penetration rate was 35.8%, an increase of 8 percentage points from last year.