China's NEVs （New Energy Vehicles）sales account for over 64 pct of global total

China's NEVs （New Energy Vehicles）sales account for over 64 pct of global total​

Source: Xinhua

2023-12-08 20:44:00
c5fbc803cb4b41ce8642f0362596790d.jpg

This photo shows vehicles of Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO displayed at the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 7, 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, global sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 9.75 million units, with China contributing 6.28 million units, or more than 64 percent, according to data released at the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Congress. (Xinhua/Xia Tian)

HAIKOU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- In the first three quarters of 2023, global sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 9.75 million units, with China contributing 6.28 million units, or more than 64 percent, according to data released at the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

The congress is being held in Haikou, the capital of south China's island province of Hainan, from Dec. 7 to 9.

The sales of NEVs in China constitute 29.8 percent of the country's total new car sales. As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, the cumulative global sales of NEVs are approximately 37.7 million units, with China accounting for about 60 percent.

"China has nurtured the world's largest consumer market for NEVs, established an efficient and collaborative industrial system, and injected powerful momentum into the global transformation of the auto industry," said Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology.

Regarding the potential of China's auto industry, Li Jun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes there is still a growth space of about 200 million vehicles in China's auto market.
Li estimated that by around 2055, China's auto market will reach saturation with more than 500 million units. ■

0f2a07bbfd9849dda4035144e0de38c3.jpg


This photo shows a Hyundai N Vision 74 concept hydrogen fuel cell vehicle displayed at the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 7, 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, global sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 9.75 million units, with China contributing 6.28 million units, or more than 64 percent, according to data released at the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Congress. (Xinhua/Xia Tian)

6e4c138d284f4d1e878bc642a8ace034.jpg


This photo shows a MG Cyberster vehicle of China's car manufacturer SAIC displayed at the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 7, 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, global sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 9.75 million units, with China contributing 6.28 million units, or more than 64 percent, according to data released at the 2023 World New Energy Vehicle Congress. (Xinhua/Xia Tian)

China's NEVs sales account for over 64 pct of global total

China's NEVs sales account for over 64 pct of global total-
english.news.cn
 
I guess there are several factors why EV adoption is China faster than other country.

First, everyone already gets used to EV since electric motorcycles are everywhere and part of everyday life.

Second, the government has been campaigning about EV for years and China is among world most active EV promotor.

Third, EV infrastructure is the world's biggest, finding a place to charge the car is not a big problem, there's no worry about it.

Fourth, advanced infotainment systems, ADS, and cool design, create hype and curiosity to the masses... This one is the biggest factors why there's a sudden jump in EV sales.


Other countries, like mine, Indonesia, EV is a kind of shock moment.

Because yesterday we didn't talk and think about EV, and suddenly there's EV.

People are still thinking about buying EV unless you have extra money to buy a second or third car.
 
China's new tech development doesn't have much legacy tech hinderance so it can easily leapfrog old developed countries in new tech development without sufffering much pain. Japan is the opposite example.
 

