China's Long March 9 will catch up Starship by 2030

ChineseTiger1986

In fact, China does not just sit idly like the rest of the world. We have also started to develop our own version of the raptor engine AKA the YF-215. And the first ground test was successfully conducted on May 12 2023.

建所首次 | 我所“四区五中心”同日试车奏响成功捷报

The YF-215 is only specified as a 200 tons class methane fueled engine, and I guess it should be superior to raptor 1, and close to the raptor 2 which currently power the Starship, but since SpaceX has already tested the 269 tons raptor 3 in the same time.

BTW, the development of the YF-215 is really on the good track, and after this threshold, we can even develop the YF-315.

The Long March 9 looks quite promising for a 2030 maiden flight.
 
