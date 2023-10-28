What's new

China's Long March 10 Rocket: A Giant Leap Back to the Moon

China's Long March 10 Rocket: A Giant Leap Back to the Moon​


China is preparing for an exciting space mission with its upcoming Long March 10 rocket, marking a significant step in their lunar exploration program. This advanced rocket promises to push China back to the Moon, demonstrating their commitment to exploring the lunar surface and advancing their space capabilities. With Long March 9 on the way as well, the future looks extremely bright for the Chinese Space Program.

Today’s episode will cover how China’s upcoming long march 10 rocket will put China back on the lunar surface.

 

