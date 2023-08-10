What's new

China's internet giants order $5 bln of Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's internet giants are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia (NVDA.O) chips vital for building generative artificial intelligence systems, making orders worth $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Baidu (9888.HK), TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent (0700.HK) and Alibaba (9988.HK) have made orders worth $1 billion to acquire about 100,000 A800 processors from the U.S. chipmaker to be delivered this year, the FT reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese groups had also purchased a further $4 billion worth of graphics processing units to be delivered in 2024, according to the report.

A Nvidia spokesperson would not elaborate on the report but said that "consumer internet companies and cloud providers invest billions of dollars on data center components every year, often placing orders many months in advance."

The Biden administration last October issued a sweeping set of rules designed to freeze China's semiconductor industry in place while the U.S. pours billions of dollars in subsidies into its chip industry.

Nvidia offers the A800 processor in China to meet export control rules after U.S. officials asked the company to stop exporting its two top computing chips to the country for AI-related work.

The FT report comes as President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that would narrowly prohibit certain U.S. investments in sensitive technology in China and require government notification of funding in other tech sectors.

China's internet giants order $5 bln of Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions -FT

China's internet giants are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia chips vital for building generative artificial intelligence systems, making orders worth $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Chinas heavy reliance on American know how continues
 
In 2019, China imported $300 billion worth of chips from the U.S.

In 2023, China imported $5 billion worth. It became a big news that proved China's dependence on the US.


By the way in the first 4 months of this year, China exported $23 billion worth of chips. China has become a chip exporter.
 

