China's industrial profits surge 29.5% in November, extends gains for 4th month

China's industrial profits surge 29.5% in November, extends gains for 4th month​

Xinhua, December 27, 2023
China's major industrial firms saw their profits surge 29.5 percent in November from the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

In the first 11 months of the year, the profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. dollars) reached 6.98 trillion yuan, down 4.4 percent year on year, with the pace of decline narrowing by 3.4 percentage points from the first 10 months.

China’s industrial profits extend gains for 4th month in Nov​

Thomson Reuters
Dec 26, 2023 | 8:27 PM

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial profits extended gains for a fourth straight month in November, even as weakening demand ate into business growth expectations, emboldening calls for more policy support.

The 29.5% profit rise came on top of a 2.7% increase in October, adding to mixed messages on the economy, which posted robust growth in industrial output while missing forecasts on other fronts.

Industrial earnings shrank 4.4% in the first 11 months of 2023 from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Wednesday.

With a slew of pro-growth measures in place to buttress a patchy post-COVID recovery, the world’s second-largest economy looks en route to achieve its growth target of around 5% for this year.

Officials were also confident about more favourable economic conditions in 2024. But the recovery remains on shaky ground amid persistent property sector weakness, rising deflationary pressures and other woes, renewing calls for stimulus.

Citing intensified competition and weaker-than-expected downstream demand, Chinese chemicals producer Do-Fluoride New Materials Co expected 2023 net profit to fall by between 68.17% to 71.25%.

State-owned firms saw their earnings down 6.2% in the first 11 months, foreign firms reported an 8.7% fall and private-sector companies posted a 1.6% gain, according to a breakdown of the data.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.80 million) from their main operations.

China’s industrial profits extend gains for 4th month in Nov

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's industrial profits extended gains for a fourth straight month in November, even as weakening demand ate into business growth expectations, emboldening calls for more policy support. The 29.5% profit rise came on top of a...
China's industrial profits surge nearly 30 percent​

2023-12-27 HKT 12:14

China's November industrial profits posted double-digit gains as overall manufacturing improved, although soft demand continued to constrain business growth expectations, emboldening calls for more macro policy support.

The 29.5 percent profit rise came on top of a 2.7 percent increase in October and alongside a pickup in industrial output in November.

In the first 11 months of 2023, profits of major industrial firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan reached 6.98 trillion yuan.

That's down 4.4 percent year on year, further narrowing from a 7.8 percent decline in January to October, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Wednesday.

Behind the November profit rise was an accelerated uptick in industrial profits and returns on investments over the month, NBS statistician Yu Weining said in an accompanying statement.

The rise in both industrial output and earnings for November reflected the continued improvement in the manufacturing sector overall, said Zhou Maohua, an analyst at China Everbright Bank.

Macro policies to bail out industrial firms, a low statistical base last year and seasonality also contributed to the uptrend, he said.

With a slew of pro-growth measures in place to buttress a patchy post-Covid recovery, the world's second-largest economy is widely expected to achieve the government's growth target of around 5 percent for this year.

Officials are confident about more favourable economic conditions in 2024. But some have warned that the economic recovery remains shaky amid persistent property sector weakness, rising deflationary pressures and soft global demand, renewing calls for stimulus. (Reuters)

China's industrial profits surge nearly 30 percent - RTHK

China's November industrial profits posted double-digit gains as overall manufacturing improved, although soft demand continued to constrain business...
