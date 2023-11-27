What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

China’s Hypersonic Missiles Can Find and Kill New US B-21 Stealth Bomber, Chinese Researchers Claim

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,708
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China’s Hypersonic Missiles Can Find and Kill New US B-21 Stealth Bomber, Chinese Researchers Claim​

The B-21 — which is designed to penetrate advanced air defenses like those of China and Russia without detection — took its first test flight this month

Published 11/27/23 09:47 AM E

A Chinese research team claims the People's Liberations Army will likely be able to detect and destroy America's futuristic new B-21 Raider stealth bomber — just days after the aircraft's maiden flight.

A computer simulation was used to stage a virtual duel to predict a possible outcome of a future air battle between the nuclear-capable U.S. bomber and China's hypersonic missiles, according to the South China Morning Post.

The paper claims in one simulation run by researchers at Northwestern Polytechnical University, a B-21-like craft and a companion drone were both shot down with China's advanced missiles.

The B-21 — which is designed to penetrate advanced air defenses like those of China and Russia without detection — only took its first test flight this month, so it is unclear how the researchers calculated the bomber’s capabilities.

Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force have tried to protect the program's details to prevent China from gaining access to the weapon's technology.

The Air Force is planning to build 100 of the warplanes, which have a flying wing shape much like their predecessor, the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.

However, the B-21 incorporates more advanced materials, propulsion and stealth technology to make it even more stealthy.

The plane is the first new American bomber developed in more than 30 years.

The B-21 is planned to be produced in variants with and without pilots.

The Raider could pose a severe threat to China’s air defense, which relies heavily on radar warning systems.

It has forced China to develop new technology, according to the Northwestern Polytechnical University researchers. The university is under U.S. sanctions due to its close links to the Chinese military, according to the South China Morning Post.

A recently released Pentagon report says China’s gains in hypersonic missiles, cyber warfare and space capabilities present “the most consequential and systemic challenge to U.S. national security and the free and open international system.”

themessenger.com

China's Hypersonic Missiles Can Find and Kill New US B-21 Stealth Bomber, Chinese Researchers Claim

The B-21 — which is designed to penetrate advanced air defenses like those of China and Russia without detection — took its first test flight this month
themessenger.com themessenger.com
 
But of course , China already have counter to the so called 'stealth shaping' aircraft from the west .. that they openly publize this indicate they already on the next stage of dominance in air warfare against US jets. unlike US media or Indian media , if chinese leaked something thru their media that means they already past that stage and moving to better stuff .. while US or India will boast and promote vaporware weapon systems that proven to be useless in real war
 
buntalanlucu said:
But of course , China already have counter to the so called 'stealth shaping' aircraft from the west .. that they openly publize this indicate they already on the next stage of dominance in air warfare against US jets. unlike US media or Indian media , if chinese leaked something thru their media that means they already past that stage and moving to better stuff .. while US or India will boast and promote vaporware weapon systems that proven to be useless in real war
Click to expand...

The B-21 is just a watered down version of the B-2, and I am happy that the US is sticking with the current B-21 design.

Just like they are stuck with the AC EMALS, while China chooses the DC EMALS.

Within a decade, the history will determine that which country has explored the right technology tree.
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
The B-21 is just a watered down version of the B-2, and I am happy that the US is sticking with the current B-21 design.

Just like they are stuck with the AC EMALS, while China chooses the DC EMALS.

Within a decade, the history will determine that which country has explored the right technology tree.
Click to expand...

The B-21 is the most advanced aircraft in history and first true 6th Gen aircraft.

All while China has vaporware, just like your lunar program. While the Ford is conducting operations in the Eastern Med, has China even launched a fighter from its EMALs? :lol:
 
Technically most long range SAMs are "hypersonic" since they fly above Mach 5.
 

Similar threads

TruthSeeker
New Image of B-21 Bomber Tail
2
Replies
16
Views
936
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
Get Ya Wig Split
⚡🗽💣 USAF Analysis: China Hopes The US Can’t Afford Enough B-21s to Make A Difference
Replies
3
Views
536
hyperman
H
beijingwalker
Pentagon: China Working on Upgrades to Top Stealth Fighter, Manned-Unmanned Teaming
2
Replies
24
Views
937
TheSolution
TheSolution
F-22Raptor
Contract for first B-21 bombers expected later this year
Replies
0
Views
689
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
B-21 Bomber can penetrate Chinas most advanced air defense systems: US Senator
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
silverox
silverox

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom