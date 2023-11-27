beijingwalker
China’s Hypersonic Missiles Can Find and Kill New US B-21 Stealth Bomber, Chinese Researchers Claim
The B-21 — which is designed to penetrate advanced air defenses like those of China and Russia without detection — took its first test flight this monthPublished 11/27/23 09:47 AM E
A Chinese research team claims the People's Liberations Army will likely be able to detect and destroy America's futuristic new B-21 Raider stealth bomber — just days after the aircraft's maiden flight.
A computer simulation was used to stage a virtual duel to predict a possible outcome of a future air battle between the nuclear-capable U.S. bomber and China's hypersonic missiles, according to the South China Morning Post.
The paper claims in one simulation run by researchers at Northwestern Polytechnical University, a B-21-like craft and a companion drone were both shot down with China's advanced missiles.
The B-21 — which is designed to penetrate advanced air defenses like those of China and Russia without detection — only took its first test flight this month, so it is unclear how the researchers calculated the bomber’s capabilities.
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force have tried to protect the program's details to prevent China from gaining access to the weapon's technology.
The Air Force is planning to build 100 of the warplanes, which have a flying wing shape much like their predecessor, the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.
However, the B-21 incorporates more advanced materials, propulsion and stealth technology to make it even more stealthy.
The plane is the first new American bomber developed in more than 30 years.
The B-21 is planned to be produced in variants with and without pilots.
The Raider could pose a severe threat to China’s air defense, which relies heavily on radar warning systems.
It has forced China to develop new technology, according to the Northwestern Polytechnical University researchers. The university is under U.S. sanctions due to its close links to the Chinese military, according to the South China Morning Post.
A recently released Pentagon report says China’s gains in hypersonic missiles, cyber warfare and space capabilities present “the most consequential and systemic challenge to U.S. national security and the free and open international system.”
themessenger.com