China's Huawei's handset business making a comeback, domestic smartphone market share grew by 76.1% in the second quarter

China's Huawei's handset business making a comeback, domestic smartphone market share grew by 76.1% in the second quarter​

Reuters
August 4, 20233:30 PM GMT+8

GK5EM3LFP5KT5CN2HDT4KMHONU.jpg

A visitor checks a mobile phone near the Huawei logo during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nicoco Chan/File Photo

SHENZHEN, China, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies' (HWT.UL) handset business is "on the road to a comeback" the head of the company's consumer business Richard Yu said in his keynote at the company's annual developer conference in the southern city of Dongguan on Friday.

Huawei's share of the domestic smartphone market share grew by 76.1% in the second quarter, and took second spot in the high-end sector, Yu said.

The company held 11.3% of the overall China market in the second quarter, behind five competitors led by Vivo and Apple, according to Counterpoint Research.

Counterpoint attributed Huawei's growth to the resumption of normal product launches after resolving shortages.

Several rounds of U.S. restrictions on U.S.-made technology limited Huawei to producing last-generation 4G handsets, causing its once sizeable handset market share to plummet both at home and abroad.

The U.S. and European governments have labelled Huawei a security risk, a charge the company denies.

Yu said Huawei's in-house Harmony operating system has "overcome many challenges" in the last four years, noting there were now 2.2 million developers for the system.

Last month research firms told Reuters they expect Huawei to return to making 5G smartphones by the end of the year by procuring chips domestically, in spite of the U.S. restrictions.

China's Huawei's handset business making a comeback, executive says

Huawei Technologies' (HWT.UL) handset business is "on the road to a comeback" the head of the company's consumer business Richard Yu said in his keynote at the company's annual developer conference in the southern city of Dongguan on Friday.
HARMONYOS 4 WILL BE LAUNCHED TOMORROW – REGISTRATION PAGE NOW OPEN​

EFE UDIN AUGUST 3, 2023

hmos-4.1-700x394.jpeg


Huawei is set to launch HarmonyOS 4, its next-gen operating system, tomorrow. The Chinese brand has officially confirmed that it will hold the 5th Huawei Developer Conference 2023 in Dongguan from August 4th to 6th. Also, an official report from Huawei reveals that the company will release the HarmonyOS 4.0 system at 14:30 tomorrow.

In addition, popular Weibo tech blogger @DCS reports that after the event, Huawei will directly push the HarmonyOS 4 system. His report further claims that only devices with Kirin 990 chip and newer models will get the update tomorrow. When asked about Honor models with Kirin 990, @DCS claims that these devices will also get the chance to upgrade to the new system.


Huawei HarmonyOS 3.1


We talked about Honor devices above but don’t allow that to confuse you. Recall that before Huawei sold Honor back in 2020, the company already had several Honor phones. Those Honor phones are still under the care of Huawei. However, Honor mobile phones produced after Huawei sold Honor are not under Huawei’s care and do not use the Harmony system.

HARMONYOS 4 BETA REGISTRATION​

Users found that Huawei has made preparations for the early adopters of the HarmonyOS 4 upgrade in advance. The company has changed the old HarmonyOS 3 early adopter registration channel to the new HarmonyOS 4 channel. According to Huawei Central, in an accidental reveal, Huawei published the HarmonyOS 4 beta registration page on the My Huawei app. This page contains all the links for users to take part in the public beta and test out the new features of the system. The report also claims that the process to register for the new system is quite easy and it can be done with the steps below

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy and More
1. Download the My Huawei app from the Huawei App Gallery or Google Play Store.
2. Open the app and navigate to the HarmonyOS 4 beta registration page.
3. Follow the instructions provided on the registration page to complete the registration process.
4. Once registered, users will receive further links on how to download and install the HarmonyOS 4 beta on their devices.

FINAL WORDS​

The launch of HarmonyOS 4 is a piece of exciting news for Huawei users. Just like with newer systems, users have huge expectations that the system will come with more features. At the moment, there is no official report from Huawei about the features. However, the company has confirmed that this system will be released tomorrow. At the event, the company will reveal the new features that the system brings.

HarmonyOS 4 will be launched tomorrow - registration page now open

Register now for the highly anticipated HarmonyOS 4 launch by Huawei. Discover the new features of this next-gen operating system
Good, Huawei is procuring domestic chips for 5G phones now, doesn't have to depend on American tech anymore and strangle by it.
 
I'm still using my P30 pro, after 3+ years, still not slowed down.
 
Morons here keep telling me that US had killed Huawei and this company is gone for good.
 

