China's Huawei reports first-half revenue bump on core businesses

China's Huawei reports first-half revenue bump on core businesses​

Net profit shows approximately threefold improvement from same period last year
Research firms expect China's Huawei to return to making 5G smartphones by the end of 2023 by procuring chips domestically, in spite of the U.S. restrictions on exports of American-made technology. © Reuters
August 11, 2023 19:46 JST

SHENZHEN (Reuters) -- China's Huawei Technologies saw modest revenue growth in the first half of the year, with its core information and communications technology infrastructure and consumer businesses generating the lion's share.

Revenues rose to 310.9 billion yuan ($43.01 billion), up 3.1% on the same period a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based technology group announced on Friday.

Huawei's profit margin rose to 15%, with a net profit of 46.6 billion yuan, making, according to Reuters calculations, around a threefold improvement on a year earlier.

A Huawei spokesperson said improvements in operational efficiency, sales strategy and the company's product mix had a "very positive" impact on company profits.

Huawei's ICT infrastructure business, which includes 5G base stations and enterprise systems, contributed 167.2 billion yuan to group revenues, while its consumer business, which includes smartphones and other devices, made 103.5 billion yuan.

"In the first half of 2023, our ICT infrastructure business remained solid and our consumer business achieved growth," said Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's rotating chairperson and the daughter of its founder, Ren Zhengfei.

Last week Richard Yu, the head of the company's consumer business, said Huawei's handsets are "on the road to a comeback," with its domestic mobile market share growing 76.1% in the second quarter.

Several rounds of U.S. restrictions on exports of U.S.-made technology limited Huawei to producing last-generation 4G handsets, causing its once sizeable handset market share to plummet both at home and abroad.

In July research firms told Reuters they expect Huawei to return to making 5G smartphones by the end of the year by procuring chips domestically, in spite of the U.S. restrictions.

China's Huawei reports first-half revenue bump on core businesses

Net profit shows approximately threefold improvement from same period last year
