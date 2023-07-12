China's Huawei poised to overcome US ban with return of 5G phones with its own chipmaking technology​

One of the research firms said it expected Huawei to use SMIC's N+1 manufacturing process, though with a forecast yield rate of usable chips below 50%, 5G shipments would be limited to around 2 million to 4 million units. A second firm estimated shipments could reach 10 million units, without providing further details.​

Did you guys missed this in the article...A per wafer yield rate of %50 means the manufacturing process is shiddy. To be profitable andcustomers, the per wafer yield rate must be above %95, preferably hovering around %97-98. A %50 per wafer yield means the manufacturing process is not sophisticated and/or not as matured as competitors, not only that, whatever that yielded as 'good' dies are actually performance suspect because whatever that failed the other 1/2 of the wafer could be hidden in the other 1/2 and will reveal themselves when under stress. So when the device that is equipped with this supposedly 5G chip is under heavy use, the owner would be running below specs and not know it. More like 3G.