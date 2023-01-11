What's new

China's homegrown large jetliner C919 receives over 1,000 orders and ARJ21 have safely carried around 6 million passengers

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,230
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China's homegrown large jetliner C919 receives over 1,000 orders and ARJ21 have safely carried around 6 million passengers​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-01-11 09:48

SHANGHAI -- The C919, China's first homegrown large jetliner, had gained 1,035 orders from 32 customers by the end of 2022, according to the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai.

The first C919 aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in December 2022. The company is expected to put the aircraft into commercial operation by the spring of 2023.

The report also shows that by the end of 2022, the ARJ21, China's homegrown regional jetliner, had received 690 orders from 25 customers.

As a pioneer of China-developed commercial airplanes, ARJ21 was put into commercial service by Chengdu Airlines in June 2016. As of the end of 2022, ARJ21 jetliners have safely carried around 6 million passengers, according to the report.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China's homegrown large jetliner receives over 1,000 orders

The C919, China's first homegrown large jetliner, had gained 1,035 orders from 32 customers by the end of 2022, according to the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn
 

China expects annual production capacity of C919 planes to reach 150 in 5 years​

Reuters

45T7MBC5Y5IBZOXN4RLAVZG7AU.jpg


Chinese passenger jet C919 performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 8, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China expects to reach annual production capacity of 150 domestically-produced C919 planes in five years, government-backed media The Paper said on Friday.

Zhang Yujin, deputy general manager of China's state-owned Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC), the maker of C919, said the company had received more than 1,200 orders for the jet.

"The first orders are from China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS), and at present a number of carriers are vying for our orders," Zhang said, adding that there would be "qualitative change" in terms of C919's production capacity.

COMAC delivered the first C919to China Eastern in December, and the maiden commercial flight is expected to take place in spring this year, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

The plane, a rival to the Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo and Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, was certified by Chinese regulators for safe operations in September and mass production in November last year.

www.reuters.com

China expects annual production capacity of C919 planes to reach 150 in 5 years

China expects to reach annual production capacity of 150 domestically-produced C919 planes in five years, government-backed media The Paper said on Friday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
China-made ARJ21 jet welcomes 10,000,000th passenger
2023-11-24 Ecns.cn

fA_0-hcvcsuf3229900.jpg

A passenger holds a boarding pass in the ARJ21 jet, Nov. 24, 2023. A commemorative boarding pass and other gifts were prepared for each passenger of the ARJ21, which has served more than 10 million passengers. (Photo: China News Service/ Sun Zifa)

(ECNS) -- China's domestically-produced ARJ21 regional jet of China Southern Airlines has served more than 10 million passengers by Friday as Flight CZ3892 took off from Guangzhou to Jieyang in Guangdong Province, marking a new milestone in the operation of home-made aircraft.

The ARJ21, or Advanced Regional Jet for the 21st Century, is the first short-medium range turbofan regional aircraft independently developed by China in accordance with international civil aviation regulations. It has a layout of 78 to 97 seats and a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometers.

Since the ARJ21 aircraft formally entered commercial operation in June 2016, a total of 117 aircraft have been delivered to Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Chengdu Airlines, Tianjiao Airlines, Jiangxi Airlines, China Express, and TransNusaetc.

With more than 400 domestic and international routes to more than 140 cities, and nearly 1,800 flights per week, a nationwide route network has been initially formed.

Overseas operations have also been launched in Indonesia.

www.ecns.cn

China-made ARJ21 jet welcomes 10,000,000th passenger-Ecns.cn

www.ecns.cn
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s home-grown planes touch down in Southeast Asia as West mulls approval
2
Replies
23
Views
948
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
China Eastern Airlines to buy another 100 C919 airplanes
Replies
2
Views
398
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Eastern receives 2nd C919 plane, with the first already carrying more than 11,000 passengers
Replies
1
Views
204
Sandwalk
Sandwalk
beijingwalker
China's C919 large passenger jet begins demonstration flights across Xinjiang
Replies
5
Views
435
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
Second China Eastern Airlines C919 jet to be delivered in June – report
Replies
0
Views
354
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom