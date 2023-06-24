China's Grocery Shopping Is 100 Years In The FUTURE! (AMERICA COULD NEVER)

KAL-EL said: I don't physically grocery shop much these days. Mainly use instacart.



And while there are some who still grocery shop in the flesh, more and more people are dropping that for delivery options instead. Click to expand...

We don't have a dedicated company here to do that, both the 2 big Supermarket chain have online shopping function, they were there for a long time.It's stupid to physical shop when you can just do it online, unless you are not the "internet generation" and even I am and I am 40 something.You don't need to queue in the stupid supermarket, you don't need to go thru all the aisle, you just need to click on the website. and you don't need to drive them and blast the aircon if you decided to get some ice cream in the summer, they have refrigerated truck. All you need is to click on the website, and it got drop outside your door in 6 hours. (free if you choose next day here) They are the same price and you get the same discount as if you are shopping in storeI mean, unless you are in your 70s or severely distrust the internet, I don't see why you would want to go to the supermarket in the first place. That is so 1999....