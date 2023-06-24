China's Grocery Shopping Is 100 Years In The FUTURE! (AMERICA COULD NEVER)

beijingwalker
Who still grocery shop nowadays?
@Hamartia Antidote @CIA Mole @gambit@Rusty2 @Foinikas
I uses Amazon, Ebay and Hello Fresh for grocery and fresh food, and If I ever need to shop at a supermarket, they do delivery for free when you shop online you know?
I can't even remember when is the last time I actually went to the Supermarket, I did last month because I wanted to use their toilet when I am outside but I don't remember last time I was in a supermarket browsing for food...probably 5 years ago??
We don't have a dedicated company here to do that, both the 2 big Supermarket chain have online shopping function, they were there for a long time.I don't physically grocery shop much these days. Mainly use instacart.
And while there are some who still grocery shop in the flesh, more and more people are dropping that for delivery options instead.
At least shoplifters, billions of dollars lost to shoplifting in US every year.Who still grocery shop nowadays?
US retailers lost $94.5 billion to shoplifting in 2021, accounting for 1.4 percent of total revenue.
You are not "Shopping" if you went there to steal.....You don't pay the supermarket.At least shoplifters, billions of dollars lost to shoplifting in US every year.
his point actually supporting what I said as well (again, no physical store to shop, no shoplifting) I don't know if he knew what he was doing tho...That has absolutely nothing to do with what he was talking about.
Maybe you should re-read his post again instead of moving the goal posts and continually inserting your own agenda.
But you can't eliminate the problem even if you punish shoplifter by death......The problem of theft in supermarkets and shops could be reduced if the laws were stricter. For example, criminals will be sterilized and have to work in a re-education camp for life if caught.
What the hell are you talking about??It's not about eliminating all crime, it's about limiting and reducing crime.
Completely eliminating crime is not a good thing.
This society needs both light and darkness