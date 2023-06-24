What's new

China's Grocery Shopping Is 100 Years In The FUTURE! (AMERICA COULD NEVER)

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China's Grocery Shopping Is 100 Years In The FUTURE! (AMERICA COULD NEVER)


 
food_spending_global__2014.0.png
 
Chinese American lady first hand supermarket shopping experience in San Francisco, new shoplifting law in California stipulates that theft with the value under $950 is just misdemeanor, and this lady sees many "shoppers" are actually not shoppers, they just openly steal from the shop. and in the supermarket even small items like toothpaste are being locked in the shelves to prevent shoplifting, and someone even took a crap inside the supermarket and the stink almost knows the lady out.

 
Who still grocery shop nowadays?

@Hamartia Antidote @CIA Mole @gambit@Rusty2 @Foinikas

I uses Amazon, Ebay and Hello Fresh for grocery and fresh food, and If I ever need to shop at a supermarket, they do delivery for free when you shop online you know?

I can't even remember when is the last time I actually went to the Supermarket, I did last month because I wanted to use their toilet when I am outside but I don't remember last time I was in a supermarket browsing for food...probably 5 years ago??

I am surprised supermarket is still in business......
 
jhungary said:
Who still grocery shop nowadays?

@Hamartia Antidote @CIA Mole @gambit@Rusty2 @Foinikas

I uses Amazon, Ebay and Hello Fresh for grocery and fresh food, and If I ever need to shop at a supermarket, they do delivery for free when you shop online you know?

I can't even remember when is the last time I actually went to the Supermarket, I did last month because I wanted to use their toilet when I am outside but I don't remember last time I was in a supermarket browsing for food...probably 5 years ago??
I don't physically grocery shop much these days. Mainly use instacart.

And while there are some who still grocery shop in the flesh, more and more people are dropping that for delivery options instead.
 
KAL-EL said:
I don't physically grocery shop much these days. Mainly use instacart.

And while there are some who still grocery shop in the flesh, more and more people are dropping that for delivery options instead.
We don't have a dedicated company here to do that, both the 2 big Supermarket chain have online shopping function, they were there for a long time.

It's stupid to physical shop when you can just do it online, unless you are not the "internet generation" and even I am and I am 40 something.

You don't need to queue in the stupid supermarket, you don't need to go thru all the aisle, you just need to click on the website. and you don't need to drive them and blast the aircon if you decided to get some ice cream in the summer, they have refrigerated truck. All you need is to click on the website, and it got drop outside your door in 6 hours. (free if you choose next day here) They are the same price and you get the same discount as if you are shopping in store



I mean, unless you are in your 70s or severely distrust the internet, I don't see why you would want to go to the supermarket in the first place. That is so 1999....
 
beijingwalker said:
At least shoplifters, billions of dollars lost to shoplifting in US every year.


TSIL7SE2EBFDRJ5HPND6XHEEDM.jpg
You are not "Shopping" if you went there to steal.....You don't pay the supermarket.

Also, this reinforce my point brick and mortar supermarket have no future, everyone shops online, nobody can shoplift. So by moving online, Those supermarket earn 94.1 billion a year just by doing that alone. Unless you are saying the future of supermarket is shoplifting.........
 
beijingwalker said:
At least shoplifters, billions of dollars lost to shoplifting in US every year.


TSIL7SE2EBFDRJ5HPND6XHEEDM.jpg
That has absolutely nothing to do with what he was talking about.

Maybe you should re-read his post again instead of moving the goal posts and continually inserting your own agenda.
 
KAL-EL said:
That has absolutely nothing to do with what he was talking about.

Maybe you should re-read his post again instead of moving the goal posts and continually inserting your own agenda.
his point actually supporting what I said as well (again, no physical store to shop, no shoplifting) I don't know if he knew what he was doing tho...

But I probably have to thank him because I didn't think of shoplifter when i post "Who still shop at supermarket anyway" that give me one more reason...
 
zhxy said:
The problem of theft in supermarkets and shops could be reduced if the laws were stricter. For example, criminals will be sterilized and have to work in a re-education camp for life if caught.
But you can't eliminate the problem even if you punish shoplifter by death......

You can't shoplift at all, IF EVERYTHING moved online.
 
KAL-EL said:
That has absolutely nothing to do with what he was talking about.

Maybe you should re-read his post again instead of moving the goal posts and continually inserting your own agenda.
Are you sure that very few people use supermarkets now in US? Even China has great delivery service, most people still use supermarkets regularly, for food people like to see and touch before they buy.
 
zhxy said:
It's not about eliminating all crime, it's about limiting and reducing crime.

Completely eliminating crime is not a good thing.

This society needs both light and darkness
What the hell are you talking about??

So you want people to shoplift, and subsequently sent to re-education camp for life as you put it?.......
 

