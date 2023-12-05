China’s Grip on the Drone Industry Threatens US National Security, Jobs​

beijingwalker
China’s Grip on the Drone Industry Threatens US National Security, JobsPublished 12/05/23 09:00 AM ET
Michael Robbins
Drones have emerged as an essential component of national defense, public safety, and the economy. They’re pivotal in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. They serve as a vital tool for first responders. And they’re becoming commonplace in jobs as diverse as law enforcement and agriculture.
Chinese manufacturers, buoyed by state subsidies and unfair trade practices, have cornered the global drone supply, leaving the United States and our allies somewhat dependent on an adversary for this critical technology. This dependency presents a stark vulnerability — one that American policymakers have realized but have been slow to address fully. This must change.
In a world where technological competition with China is the “next front” in a global economic war, the threat posed by China to the U.S. drone industry is nothing short of catastrophic. The Department of Defense (DOD) has classified DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, as a “Chinese military company” operating within the U.S. The company denies this, but like all companies in China, DJI is bound by China’s national security laws mandating companies to hand over sensitive data, including location, imagery, flight logs and other critical information, to the Chinese government.
This means that drones made in China, which are currently being used to monitor U.S. infrastructure like railways and power stations, may be transmitting sensitive data back to Beijing. A U.S. cyber official has warned that China is already preparing to launch cyber attacks against these critical industries should war break out in the Taiwan Strait. Americans shouldn’t make it easier for them by using insecure drones that provide key information on these sites.
China’s grip on the industry’s supply chains not only threatens U.S. national security but also undermines global aviation leadership, jeopardizes American jobs, and puts democratic values and human rights principles at risk.
Beijing’s substantial support for Chinese drone companies has helped secure their global market dominance and enabled DJI, Autel, and others to flood the U.S. market with subsidized drones. This suppresses competition and obstructs the entry of new American companies into the market.
A drone flies over Hong Kong's cityscape. National security experts warn that drones made in China are monitoring U.S. infrastructure and may transmit sensitive data back to Beijing.Getty Images
The extent of the threat cannot be overstated, and the U.S. cannot afford to continue relying on Chinese drones for military, first responder, or industrial purposes. The consequences of inaction could decimate the U.S. drone industry for decades to come, with far-reaching implications for national security, economic stability, and technological leadership.
But defeat is not the only option.
Lawmakers and some U.S. drone manufacturers have detailed the need for action on Capitol Hill, highlighting a recent analysis and policy prescriptions that can serve as the playbook to strengthen domestic drone manufacturers and push back against China’s unfair trade practices. The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), which I represent, and its Partnership for Drone Competitiveness have been leading the discussion and driving the narrative regarding the need for direct U.S. government investment in domestic and allied drone manufacturing to level the playing field.
The U.S. has some of the smartest engineers in the world and the capacity to lead this new aerial frontier, but the private sector cannot do this alone.
U.S. policymakers must act quickly and decisively to safeguard America’s drone industry from an impending catastrophe. The government must send an unequivocal demand signal for non-Chinese drones, especially for warfighters and first responders, which will mobilize private capital investments to meet the demand.
The recent “Replicator” initiative by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks is a positive step, signaling future demand from the Department of Defense (DOD). Its success, however, will depend on substantial investments in advanced manufacturing capacity and supply chains within the United States. The industry yearns for more information on how the Replicator initiative will come to fruition; key announcements are expected soon. Transparency on the part of the U.S. government is imperative.
To enhance national security and operational safety, the U.S. needs to act. There are several ways to do so, including by authorizing a grant program to support first responders in urgently transitioning away from unsecured Chinese drones to secure U.S.-made or allied nation solutions. Congress also must pass the American Security Drone Act, which would prohibit federal agencies from procuring and operating non-secure drones, and the Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant (DIIG) Act, which would create a grant program for local, state and tribal governments to utilize U.S.-made drones for critical infrastructure inspection and construction projects.
If nothing is done to confront the impending threat posed by China, the U.S. drone industry will be left in the dust. In an era in which drone technology is not merely important but essential to our security, economic vitality and global leadership, the U.S. cannot afford to remain complacent.
