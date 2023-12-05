What's new

China’s Grip on the Drone Industry Threatens US National Security, Jobs

China’s Grip on the Drone Industry Threatens US National Security, Jobs​

Published 12/05/23 09:00 AM ET
Michael Robbins

Drones have emerged as an essential component of national defense, public safety, and the economy. They’re pivotal in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. They serve as a vital tool for first responders. And they’re becoming commonplace in jobs as diverse as law enforcement and agriculture.

Chinese manufacturers, buoyed by state subsidies and unfair trade practices, have cornered the global drone supply, leaving the United States and our allies somewhat dependent on an adversary for this critical technology. This dependency presents a stark vulnerability — one that American policymakers have realized but have been slow to address fully. This must change.

In a world where technological competition with China is the “next front” in a global economic war, the threat posed by China to the U.S. drone industry is nothing short of catastrophic. The Department of Defense (DOD) has classified DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, as a “Chinese military company” operating within the U.S. The company denies this, but like all companies in China, DJI is bound by China’s national security laws mandating companies to hand over sensitive data, including location, imagery, flight logs and other critical information, to the Chinese government.

This means that drones made in China, which are currently being used to monitor U.S. infrastructure like railways and power stations, may be transmitting sensitive data back to Beijing. A U.S. cyber official has warned that China is already preparing to launch cyber attacks against these critical industries should war break out in the Taiwan Strait. Americans shouldn’t make it easier for them by using insecure drones that provide key information on these sites.

China’s grip on the industry’s supply chains not only threatens U.S. national security but also undermines global aviation leadership, jeopardizes American jobs, and puts democratic values and human rights principles at risk.

Beijing’s substantial support for Chinese drone companies has helped secure their global market dominance and enabled DJI, Autel, and others to flood the U.S. market with subsidized drones. This suppresses competition and obstructs the entry of new American companies into the market.

image

A drone flies over Hong Kong's cityscape. National security experts warn that drones made in China are monitoring U.S. infrastructure and may transmit sensitive data back to Beijing.Getty Images

The extent of the threat cannot be overstated, and the U.S. cannot afford to continue relying on Chinese drones for military, first responder, or industrial purposes. The consequences of inaction could decimate the U.S. drone industry for decades to come, with far-reaching implications for national security, economic stability, and technological leadership.

But defeat is not the only option.

Lawmakers and some U.S. drone manufacturers have detailed the need for action on Capitol Hill, highlighting a recent analysis and policy prescriptions that can serve as the playbook to strengthen domestic drone manufacturers and push back against China’s unfair trade practices. The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), which I represent, and its Partnership for Drone Competitiveness have been leading the discussion and driving the narrative regarding the need for direct U.S. government investment in domestic and allied drone manufacturing to level the playing field.

The U.S. has some of the smartest engineers in the world and the capacity to lead this new aerial frontier, but the private sector cannot do this alone.

U.S. policymakers must act quickly and decisively to safeguard America’s drone industry from an impending catastrophe. The government must send an unequivocal demand signal for non-Chinese drones, especially for warfighters and first responders, which will mobilize private capital investments to meet the demand.

The recent “Replicator” initiative by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks is a positive step, signaling future demand from the Department of Defense (DOD). Its success, however, will depend on substantial investments in advanced manufacturing capacity and supply chains within the United States. The industry yearns for more information on how the Replicator initiative will come to fruition; key announcements are expected soon. Transparency on the part of the U.S. government is imperative.

To enhance national security and operational safety, the U.S. needs to act. There are several ways to do so, including by authorizing a grant program to support first responders in urgently transitioning away from unsecured Chinese drones to secure U.S.-made or allied nation solutions. Congress also must pass the American Security Drone Act, which would prohibit federal agencies from procuring and operating non-secure drones, and the Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant (DIIG) Act, which would create a grant program for local, state and tribal governments to utilize U.S.-made drones for critical infrastructure inspection and construction projects.

If nothing is done to confront the impending threat posed by China, the U.S. drone industry will be left in the dust. In an era in which drone technology is not merely important but essential to our security, economic vitality and global leadership, the U.S. cannot afford to remain complacent.

themessenger.com

China's Grip on the Drone Industry Threatens US National Security, Jobs

US policymakers must act quickly and decisively to safeguard America’s drone industry from an impending catastrophe
themessenger.com themessenger.com
 

China speeding into the low-cost drone swarm lead​

Jet engine innovation gives China yet another cost-competitive edge over US as both rivals see drone swarms as the future of war

By GABRIEL HONRADA
NOVEMBER 6, 2023

China-Drone-Swarm.jpg


China has a growing cost-advantage over the US in fielding drone swarms. Image: Asia Times Files / iStock

China has developed a low-cost drone jet engine that could pave the way for the production of cutting-edge, cost-efficient drones, setting a precedent that could redefine global drone warfare strategies.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that a new generation of high-speed, long-endurance drones powered by low-cost jet engines has entered military service in China, according to a lead scientist on the project.

SCMP says that the new Chinese drones stand out from other models due to the low cost of their power source and that the innovation could ignite a drone arms race as the US begins its program to ramp up the weapon’s production.

SCMP says that the technological breakthrough will allow the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to source superior-performance jet drone engines at less than a fifth of the international price. The report says that the Chinese Academy of Sciences released a presentation on the project on October 19.

At the event, engineering thermal physicist Zhu Junqiang claimed the PLA has been quick to embrace the new engine, mainly because it consumes nearly a third less fuel than the current two-shaft engines in use and because maintenance costs will be significantly cheaper due to having 70% fewer mechanical components.


China-Drone.jpeg

China’s FH-97 drone. Image: Chinese state media
In contrast, SCMP notes that a high-speed military drone powered by a jet engine is usually categorized as a high-value asset, but due to high costs they are stockpiled in small numbers in most military arsenals. The Northrop Grumman-made RQ-4 Global Hawk drone, for instance, is powered by an AE3007 turbofan engine supplied by Rolls-Royce at a cool US$4 million per unit.

SCMP says that even the US, which has a bigger military budget than all other global countries combined, can only currently afford 42 Global Hawks, which cost around $130 million each.

Future conflicts will likely become drone wars of attrition, with the Ukraine war illustrating the new-age warfare possibility. In an April 2023 article in the peer-reviewed Defense and Security Analysis journal, Marc DeVore states that the ongoing war has shown the virtues of low costs and expendability in drone warfare.

DeVore says that Russia lost at least 148 reusable drones and Ukraine 40 during the first nine months of the war, pointing out that the reasons for high drone losses are technical, as drone data links are susceptible to jamming. He says the weapons fly at lower and medium altitudes, also making them vulnerable to short-range air defenses.

He notes that both Russia and Ukraine have used drones for missions in densely defended zones, leading to a shift towards lower cost and more disposable platforms. For instance, he notes that Ukraine’s Turkey-made Bayraktar TB-2 and Russian Forpost and Orion are respectively their most sophisticated drones.

Still, he says their vulnerability has limited their effectiveness against jamming and low-altitude air defense assets. As a result, he says both countries have increasingly turned to very low-cost or disposable drones, as the cost of shooting down these one-way attack weapons exceeds their value.

Cognizant of this battlefield lesson, the US has initiated programs to mass-produce drones for a high-tech war of attrition.

In September, Asia Times reported on the US Replicator program, which aims to field massive numbers of AI-driven autonomous drones to counter China’s growing military capabilities. The program aims to rapidly advance the fielding of attritable autonomous platforms in air, land, and sea domains, with an aggressive 18 to 24-month deployment timeline.

The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit will oversee the project while working with defense and non-traditional tech companies. Advancements in artificial intelligence, mesh networks and grand networking capabilities will facilitate autonomous, decentralized functioning, offering quicker deployment closer to the tactical edge.

Furthermore, in February 2023, Asia Times reported on the US “Autonomous Multi-Domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms” (AMASS) project to develop autonomous drone swarms capable of being launched from sea, air and land to overwhelm enemy air defenses.

The project aims to develop the capability to launch and command thousands of autonomous drones, working together to destroy an enemy’s defenses, including air defenses, artillery pieces, missile launchers, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.

The AMASS program is expected to focus specifically on deterring or defeating a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The program explores using “swarm-of-swarms” to conduct military operations with low-cost drones with diverse sensors and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors in highly contested environments,

Still, the US faces significant challenges in scaling up its low-cost drone production. A CNBC report last month noted that the problem with producing small consumer drones such as quadcopters in the US is that the price goes up since material and labor costs are higher than in China.

CNBC notes that many Western drone companies dropped out of the market in 2016 and 2017 due to being out-competed by China or because of bad business decisions. It also notes that making drones with parts solely sourced from the US is complicated, as the US does not have the factories to produce expendable military drones on such a massive scale. Nor does it have the secure supply chains needed to make sensitive components, the report said.

Drones-Drone-Swarms.jpg


Future wars will be fought using drone swarms. Credit: C4ISRNET

China, on the other hand, is better-placed to ramp up low-cost drone production. China is currently already the world’s largest exporter of armed military drones; Shenzhen-based DJI commands 70% of the world’s consumer drone market.

Asia Times reported in September on China’s Sunflower-200 loitering munition, which is purportedly modeled after the Iranian Shahed-136, the weapon Russia is using in the ongoing Ukraine war that it has extensively modified to suit the specific battlefield conditions in the area. The drone was shown during the Army-2023 defense exhibition in Moscow.

Despite China having the capability to mass-produce the Sunflower-200 and improved versions for Russia, it has taken a cautious approach to its support for Moscow’s war effort, balancing its interests to ensure an outcome favorable to its interests while avoiding Western sanctions.

While it is unlikely that the Sunflower-200 will soon appear in Russia’s arsenal, China has sent dual-use drones to Russia cognizant they will be used for military purposes.

asiatimes.com

China speeding into the low-cost drone swarm lead

China has developed a low-cost drone jet engine that could pave the way for the production of cutting-edge, cost-efficient drones, setting a precedent
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com

 

Chinese drones are America’s top choice. Protectionism won’t change that​

- 10/14/23 9:00 AM ET

President Ronald Reagan famously once said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’” Yet just as terrifying, and increasingly commonplace, are calls for government action to address imperfect policies, which often amount to cures worse than the diseases.

Such is the case with the crescendo of voices clamoring for the United States to prevent drone competition from China in markets with an alleged nexus to “national security,” a concept infinitely elastic and manipulable to advance ulterior motives.

Adam Smith, a brilliant economist, and philosopher, correctly observed centuries ago the starting point for thinking about government attempts to outfox open markets and competition:
“Little else is requisite to carry a state to the highest degree of opulence from the lowest barbarism, but peace, easy taxes, and a tolerable administration of justice: all the rest being brought about by the natural course of things.”

Smith later added that the government invariably acts to seize or maintain political power, not to optimize consumer welfare or prosperity generally. What is advertised as temporary fixes to rectify market imperfections become permanent bureaucratic deadweights. These endure long after putative solutions have become obsolete through the marvel of creative destruction — new ways of doing business — celebrated by legendary economist Joseph Schumpeter.

President Reagan also presciently taught, “Nothing lasts longer than a temporary government program.”

The high-octave cries to protect U.S.-made drones from Chinese competition should be resisted. DJI, a global company headquartered in China, currently produces the most popular drones in the world. The response from American manufacturers is not to make superior drones or to redouble their efforts to innovate, but to summon hysterical fears of China to shield themselves from competition.

Recently, Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, made the domestic manufacturers’ case. He denounces these Chinese-made drones as a national security threat and says the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Defense should step in to regulate them and encourage U.S. drone use.

What does Wolf have to substantiate his national security claim? Mostly the discredited precedent of Lewis Carroll’s “The Hunting of the Snark”: ”I have said it thrice: What I tell you three times is true.” Wolf references dangers yet gives few examples to back them up. Despite what the quote suggests, just saying something enough doesn’t amount to evidence.

Wolf also argues that the Chinese government has supported its drone makers and “flooded global markets with cheap, subsidized drones” with some estimates saying it now accounts for “more than 90 percent of the U.S. consumer drone market,” “more than 70 percent of the drones used as industrial tools,” and “a majority of drones used by first responders.”

But United States anti-dumping laws already prohibit foreign suppliers from unfair predatory pricing to compromise competition with domestic rivals.

Wolf also stoops to the pejorative “cheap” to stigmatize the Chinese-made drones. But why would users and consumers voluntarily buy them if they did not provide commensurate value? In reality, these drones have been adopted in large numbers because American companies have found that value — whether in the time they save, their ability to replace manned aircraft missions or in developing new lines of work.

Wolf finally pleads for subsidies and protectionism to gain market share for U.S.-made drones. He urges “manufacturing tax credits,” “loan guarantees to drone and component manufacturers,” and “federal grants for first responders, infrastructure inspection and Department of Defense programs.” He encouraged Congress to create a “well-funded program” to help agencies switch to American-made drones.

But are consumers served if these American drones we transition to are not sufficient for the job? Drone users should be able to choose products because they are the best option, not because they are the only option. As the market stands today, Chinese drones are, for many, the best option. Presuming otherwise ignores the reality in which we live.

“Curing” the domestic drone market by cutting off competition is vastly worse than the affliction, especially when the so-called cure rests upon presumptions rather than fact.

thehill.com

Chinese drones are America's top choice. Protectionism won't change that.

The high-octave cries to protect U.S.-made drones from Chinese competition should be resisted.
thehill.com thehill.com
 

