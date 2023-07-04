What's new

China's Great Wall Motor to enter Vietnam amid peers' ASEAN push

Viet

Viet

Haval H6 hybrid to be imported from Thailand; assembly plant also in the works
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F7%252F7%252F5%252F4%252F46174577-7-eng-GB%252FCropped-1688359627-03-24T133712Z_892387425_RC2RYZ9P0WRD_RTRMADP_3_RUSSIA-CHINA-AUTOS.JPG

Haval cars produced by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors are on display at a dealership in Artyom near Vladivostok, Russia, March 22. © Reuters
YU CONG and DING YI, CaixinJuly 4, 2023 09:39 JST
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F_aliases%252Fmedium%252F8%252F8%252F3%252F9%252F24769388-1-eng-GB%252FCaixin-logo-173x35.png



Great Wall Motor said last week that it will enter the Vietnamese market in August with its Haval H6 hybrid model, while a broader plan to build an assembly plant for new-energy vehicles in the country is set for 2025.

The Haval H6s will initially be exported to Vietnam from its manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand, the Hebei-based carmaker said earlier. Vietnam is the fourth-largest auto market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region after Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, according to 2022 passenger car sales figures released by the ASEAN Automotive Federation.

China's Great Wall Motor to enter Vietnam amid peers' ASEAN push

Haval H6 hybrid to be imported from Thailand; assembly plant also in the works
