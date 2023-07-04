China's Great Wall Motor to enter Vietnam amid peers' ASEAN push

Viet
Haval H6 hybrid to be imported from Thailand; assembly plant also in the works
Haval cars produced by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors are on display at a dealership in Artyom near Vladivostok, Russia, March 22. © Reuters
YU CONG and DING YI, CaixinJuly 4, 2023 09:39 JST
Great Wall Motor said last week that it will enter the Vietnamese market in August with its Haval H6 hybrid model, while a broader plan to build an assembly plant for new-energy vehicles in the country is set for 2025.
The Haval H6s will initially be exported to Vietnam from its manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand, the Hebei-based carmaker said earlier. Vietnam is the fourth-largest auto market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region after Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, according to 2022 passenger car sales figures released by the ASEAN Automotive Federation.
