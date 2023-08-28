China’s Global Leadership in 5G Deployment Continues to Expand​

beijingwalker
China’s Global Leadership in 5G Deployment Continues to ExpandAugust 28 2023 Joel Soisson
China has solidified its position as a global leader in 5G deployments, with significant growth in user penetration and subscriber base. Over the past two years, 5G user penetration in China has more than doubled from 18% to 36%. The three major communication service providers (CSPs) in China – China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile – continue to attract millions of 5G users every month, resulting in a subscriber base of 1.2 billion as of 1Q 2023.
The commercialization of 5G applications has also gained traction in China, with over 50,000 applications spanning across 60 different industries as of March 2023. This has contributed to the revenue growth in the Data, Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sector. For instance, China Mobile’s DICT revenue exceeded RMB 36.5 billion (US$5.1 billion) in 2022, and they were involved in more than 18,000 5G enterprise projects.
eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband) has paved the way for new monetization opportunities in the 5G space. CSPs operating 5G networks are offering differentiated services to users, such as personal broadcasting capabilities and gaming passes. China Unicom, for example, launched a 5G Live Broadcast Package that caters to the needs of video bloggers. Similarly, Three Hong Kong introduced a package called 5G Live Connect for personal broadcasting, as well as latency reduction packages for gaming.
5G is also playing a significant role in enabling digital transformation in various industries. In manufacturing, CSPs have successfully implemented 5G-enabled production lines to enhance efficiency and productivity. China Mobile and Dpeda partnered with Huawei to transform China’s first 5G+ Smart Chemical Park, while COOEC Engineering built China’s first smart manufacturing production floor for offshore oil and gas production equipment.
Furthermore, 5G RedCap, a low-power, high-reliability IoT solution, has seen growing maturity in China’s IoT ecosystem. Huawei has been actively engaged in piloting RedCap technology and testing its applications in areas such as power distribution automation and high-resolution video surveillance.
Overall, China’s leadership in 5G deployment is expected to continue expanding, with increased investments in private network solutions and network slicing. This will further drive the growth and adoption of 5G technologies in the country.
