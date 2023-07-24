China's GDP grew but to the West that's a problem 🤔🤔🤔

Long term predictions western world made but never became real:
1, China will collapse
2, India will rise and will surpass China because it's democratic country.
3, USA will be re-industrialized
4, Russia will lose the war and Ukraine will win
Short term predictions that failed to deliver:
1, Trade war is easy to win. 2, US will choke China's development by sanctioning chips and equipment export. 3, Covid will end China and democratic countries are immune to it. 4, Huawei is dead. 5, SWIF and all bans will destory Russia. 6, HIMARS will overwhelm Russian troops. 7, Leopard will overwhelm Russian troops.
I start to doubt westerners are giant babies. They were cheated by their parents so many times but still are prepared for another promise. And the will believe it.