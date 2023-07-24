What's new

China's GDP grew but to the West that's a problem 🤔🤔🤔

https://www.tiktok.com/video/7258055160407018759

Every story we hear about China's collapse has proven to be wrong but this isn't about the collapse, this is about how China is growing and yet, we keep hearing stories of it's "challenges" or dark clouds on the horizon"​

If we analyse this, we can see what's wrong, the western media simply doesn't want its readers and viewers to know the truth, so they lie about it... 🤔🤔🤔

Long term predictions western world made but never became real:

1, China will collapse
2, India will rise and will surpass China because it's democratic country.
3, USA will be re-industrialized
4, Russia will lose the war and Ukraine will win

Short term predictions that failed to deliver:

1, Trade war is easy to win. 2, US will choke China's development by sanctioning chips and equipment export. 3, Covid will end China and democratic countries are immune to it. 4, Huawei is dead. 5, SWIF and all bans will destory Russia. 6, HIMARS will overwhelm Russian troops. 7, Leopard will overwhelm Russian troops.

I start to doubt westerners are giant babies. They were cheated by their parents so many times but still are prepared for another promise. And the will believe it.
 
The West is over.

Whatever the media is downplaying it, it's China era now.
 

