China’s foreign trade soars to $2.81 trillion (20.1 trillion yuan) in H1 2023, Ist time the country’s half year trade exceeds 20 trillion yuan

China’s foreign trade soars $2.81 trillion (20.1 trillion yuan) in H1 2023, first time the country’s half year trade in goods exceeds 20 trillion yuanThu 20 Jul 2023
China’s total goods imports and exports have reached $2.81 trillion (20.1 trillion yuan) in the first half of this year, up by 2.1 percent year-on-year basis.
This marks the first time that the country’s trade in goods has exceeded 20 trillion yuan in the first half of a year, the People’s Daily reported.
Exports, in particular, grew 3.7 percent year-on-year to 11.46 trillion yuan, according to data by the General Administration of Customs (GAC).
GAC spokesperson Lyu Daliang noted that the country’s foreign trade in the first half of 2023 remained consistent, proving capable of withstanding global economic uncertainties, policy contractions in major developed economies, and various market instabilities.
China registered 540,000 foreign trade companies in the first half of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 6.9 percent.
The country’s pilot free trade zones and Hainan Free Trade Port reported import and export growth of 8.6 percent and 26.4 percent, respectively.
China’s diversified foreign trade market
Three of China’s major green products — solar batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and electric vehicles — experienced an export surge of 61.6 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, contributing 1.8 percentage points to the overall export growth.
The country’s cross-border e-commerce demonstrated impressive growth in the first half of 2023, with imports and exports increasing by 16 percent year-on-year to 1.1 trillion yuan.
China also diversified its foreign trade market, increasing its trade with ASEAN, Latin America, Africa, and Central Asian countries by 5.4 percent, 7 percent, 10.5 percent, and 35.6 percent, respectively, all exceeding overall foreign trade growth.
The country’s trade with Belt and Road countries reached 6.89 trillion yuan in the first half of 2023, a 9.8 percent year-on-year increase.