beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 66,129
- -55
- Country
- Location
China's first mass-produced WZ-16 engines delivered
By Liu Xuanzun
Published: Dec 10, 2023 06:10 PM
The Z-15 multipurpose helicopter, also known as the AC352, obtains certificate of qualified type from Civil Aviation Administration of China on July 26, 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Aviation Industry Corporation of China
China's first mass-produced WZ-16 turboshaft engines were recently delivered, marking yet another achievement in the country's aero engine sector, which used to trail behind the global top standard, experts said on Sunday.
A delivery conference was held in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Friday, according to a press release from the state-owned Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) published on its WeChat account on Saturday.
The press release did not give details on the delivery, including the engine's customers or the number of engines delivered. At least three engines can be seen in a photo attached to the press release.
This marks a key step in the industrial development of the AECC's aero engine products for civilian purposes, and fully displays China's capabilities in research and development as well as marketing in this high technology sector, the AECC said.
The WZ-16 is a latest type of turboshaft engine that was strictly developed and certified in accordance with airworthiness regulations, the AECC said, noting that with a takeoff power of more than 1,240 kilowatts, a weight of less than 223.5 kilograms, a fuel consumption rate of less than 294 grams per kilowatt-hour and a service ceiling of 6,000 meters, the engine's overall performance has reached an internationally advanced level with high reliability and a long overhaul interval.
Having obtained type certification in October 2019 and production certification in March 2021, the WZ-16 can be equipped by seven ton-class twin-engine helicopters such as the AC352 (also known as the Z-15) and see wide applications in fields such as search and rescue, offshore drilling operations, personnel transport, medical aid and commercial flights, the company said.
The Z-15 medium-sized, multipurpose helicopter was awarded a qualification certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in July 2022, marking the successful development of this type of chopper, which is now eligible to enter China's civilian market, the Global Times learned from the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the helicopter's maker.
China's aero engine technology used to lag behind the world's top standard for decades, and now it is seeing significant achievements in many fields, a Chinese aviation expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Sunday.
In recent years, China's top military aircraft like the J-20 fighter jet and the Y-20 transport aircraft have converted to using domestically developed turbofan engines, and now civilian helicopters are getting advanced turboshaft engines, the expert said, noting that Chinese aero engine developers' efforts are beginning to bear fruits, and that more advanced engines are likely under development.
By Liu Xuanzun
Published: Dec 10, 2023 06:10 PM
The Z-15 multipurpose helicopter, also known as the AC352, obtains certificate of qualified type from Civil Aviation Administration of China on July 26, 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Aviation Industry Corporation of China
China's first mass-produced WZ-16 turboshaft engines were recently delivered, marking yet another achievement in the country's aero engine sector, which used to trail behind the global top standard, experts said on Sunday.
A delivery conference was held in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Friday, according to a press release from the state-owned Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) published on its WeChat account on Saturday.
The press release did not give details on the delivery, including the engine's customers or the number of engines delivered. At least three engines can be seen in a photo attached to the press release.
This marks a key step in the industrial development of the AECC's aero engine products for civilian purposes, and fully displays China's capabilities in research and development as well as marketing in this high technology sector, the AECC said.
The WZ-16 is a latest type of turboshaft engine that was strictly developed and certified in accordance with airworthiness regulations, the AECC said, noting that with a takeoff power of more than 1,240 kilowatts, a weight of less than 223.5 kilograms, a fuel consumption rate of less than 294 grams per kilowatt-hour and a service ceiling of 6,000 meters, the engine's overall performance has reached an internationally advanced level with high reliability and a long overhaul interval.
Having obtained type certification in October 2019 and production certification in March 2021, the WZ-16 can be equipped by seven ton-class twin-engine helicopters such as the AC352 (also known as the Z-15) and see wide applications in fields such as search and rescue, offshore drilling operations, personnel transport, medical aid and commercial flights, the company said.
The Z-15 medium-sized, multipurpose helicopter was awarded a qualification certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in July 2022, marking the successful development of this type of chopper, which is now eligible to enter China's civilian market, the Global Times learned from the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the helicopter's maker.
China's aero engine technology used to lag behind the world's top standard for decades, and now it is seeing significant achievements in many fields, a Chinese aviation expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Sunday.
In recent years, China's top military aircraft like the J-20 fighter jet and the Y-20 transport aircraft have converted to using domestically developed turbofan engines, and now civilian helicopters are getting advanced turboshaft engines, the expert said, noting that Chinese aero engine developers' efforts are beginning to bear fruits, and that more advanced engines are likely under development.