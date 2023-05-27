What's new

China's first atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb, first rocket and satelite all the creations of graduates from this exile school

All the founding fathers of China's modern science and technolog were the graduates of this war time exile school, in its existence of 8 years, it produced 172 Chinese academicians and two Nobel Prize winners


When the Sino-Japanese War broke out between China and Japan in 1937, Peking University, Tsinghua University and Nankai University merged to form Changsha Temporary University in Changsha and later National Southwestern Associated University (Lianda) in Kunming and Mengzi, in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

By summer 1937, the Imperial Japanese Army had bombed Nankai University to the ground in Tianjin and occupied areas including the campuses of two of the country's leading universities in Beijing: Peking University and Tsinghua University.

These three universities, which were some of the country's most prestigious, modern institutions of higher learning and research, with the agreement of those who led the institutions — men of high standing who had been educated abroad — retreated to Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province (about 900 miles away from Beijing) to unite.

By the middle of December 1937, many students had to leave to fight the Japanese when the city of Nanjing fell to enemy forces. As the Japanese forces were gaining more territory, they bombed Changsha in February 1938. The 800 staff faculty and students who were left had to flee and made the 1,000 mile journey to Kunming, capital of Yunnan province in China's remote and mountainous southwest. It was here that the National Southwest Associated University (commonly known as 'Lianda') was formed.

In these extraordinary wartime circumstances for eight years, staff, professors and students had to survive and operate in makeshift quarters that were subjected to sporadic bombing campaigns by the Imperial Japanese forces. There were dire shortages of food, equipment, books, clothing and other essential needs, but they managed to conduct the running of a modern university.

Over those years of war (1937-1945), Lianda became famous nationwide for having and producing many of China's most prominent scientists and intellectuals, including 172 Chinese academicians and the Nobel Prize laureates Yang Chen-Ning and Tsung-Dao Lee.
 
Illustrious alumni

Deng Jiaxian, or Chia Hsien Teng[1] (simplified Chinese: 邓稼先; traditional Chinese: 鄧稼先; pinyin: Dèng Jiàxiān; Wade–Giles: Teng Chia-Hsien; June 25, 1924 – July 29, 1986), was a Chinese nuclear physicist and academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences. He was a leading organizer and key contributor to the Chinese nuclear weapon programs.
e64ab515aed6494193cbd946625557dd~tplv-pk90l89vgd-crop-center_864_486.jpeg
 
Qian Sanqiang (Chinese: 钱三强; October 16, 1913 – June 28, 1992), also known as Tsien San-Tsiang, was a Chinese nuclear physicist and among the leading scientists of the Two Bombs, One Satellite program. Due to his central role in the development of China's nuclear industry and nuclear weapons program, he is referred to as the "father of China's atomic bomb".
调整大小 maxresdefault (1).jpg
 
Qian Weichang or Chien Wei-zang (simplified Chinese: 钱伟长; traditional Chinese: 錢偉長; pinyin: Qián Wěicháng; Wade–Giles: Ch'ien Wei-ch'ang; 9 October 1912 – 30 July 2010) was a Chinese physicist and applied mathematician, as well as academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He served as President of Shanghai University.He was one of the three famous “Qians” in China’s science and technology field, along with Qian Xuesen, the father of China’s space program, and Qian Sanqiang, a nuclear physicist who oversaw development of China’s nuclear weapons program.
调整大小 maxresdefault (1).jpg
 
Tsung-Dao Lee (Chinese: 李政道; pinyin: Lǐ Zhèngdào; born November 24, 1926) is a Chinese-American physicist, known for his work on parity violation, the Lee–Yang theorem, particle physics, relativistic heavy ion (RHIC) physics, nontopological solitons, and soliton stars. He was a University Professor Emeritus at Columbia University in New York City, where he taught from 1953 until his retirement in 2012.

In 1957, at the age of 30, Lee won the Nobel Prize in Physics with Chen Ning Yang for their work on the violation of the parity law in weak interactions, which Chien-Shiung Wu experimentally proved from 1956 to 1957, with her legendary Wu experiment.

Lee remains the youngest Nobel laureate in the science fields after World War II.

55e736d12f2eb9389b343761de628535e4dd6fc3.jpg
 
Most of the teachers and students made this continous 1,000 miles mountainous journey on foot
 
This Chinese exile university could be one of a kind in the world history, teachers and students trekked for thousands of miles having classes in the mountains and forests with a strong belief and determination of saving China with knowledge.
 

