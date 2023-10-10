What's new

China's First 28nm Lithography Tool to Be Delivered This Year

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 27, 2022
Messages
1,976
Reaction score
-2
Country
China
Location
China
Screenshot_20231010_170553.jpg


Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE), China's most successful lithography scanner manufacturer, reiterated plans this week to deliver its first scanner capable of producing chips on a 28nm-class fabrication process by the end of the year, reports TechWire Asia, citing newspaper Securities Daily, which in turn cites an unnamed source.

For SMEE, its SSA/800-10W scanner is a breakthrough since the most advanced scanner that the company has today is only capable of 90nm and thicker fabrication processes. A 28nm-capable lithography tool will over time enable Chinese chipmakers to rely on domestic lithography equipment for a range of mature technologies.

The move is part of China's broader goal to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency and reduce its dependence on foreign technology. But the question remains as to whether SMEE can produce this scanner in mass quantities, and when it can make such scanners available to substitute for machines from ASML, Canon, and Nikon.

The latest export regulations from the U.S. government prevent Chinese chipmakers from accessing tools and technologies essential for creating non-planar transistor logic chips under 14nm/16nm dimensions, 3D NAND chips with over 127 active layers, and DRAM ICs with a half-pitch smaller than 18nm. Restrictions from the Netherlands, Japan, and Taiwan that went into effect earlier this fall further isolated Chinese firms like SMIC and YMTC from advanced tools. These limitations impede their ability to produce chips using their newest manufacturing processes, notably SMIC's 14nm/12nm and 2nd generation 7nm as well as YMTC's 128-layer and 232-layer 3D NAND.

As a result, China needs advanced domestic lithography tools to ensure that its chipmakers can produce chips on even fairly advanced process technologies, such as 14nm. For now, it looks like Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment is on track to reveal its 28nm-capable SSA/800-10W scanner, which it will ship either to SMIC or a chip research intitute.

After it does this, it will still take some time for the chipmaker to integrate the new scanner into its production flow. However, it will only do this only if SMEE can produce a sufficient number of such tools.

www.tomshardware.com

China's First 28nm Lithography Tool to Be Delivered This Year

China's most advanced domestic scanner.
www.tomshardware.com www.tomshardware.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China to receive first homegrown lithography machine this year, western sanctions spur and accelerate China's chip self-sufficiency
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
sinait
S
F-22Raptor
Chinese Chip Sector Is Five Generations Behind the World: The Gap Will Expand
Replies
2
Views
242
messiach
messiach
F-22Raptor
China’s chip sector enters a ‘dark forest’ era
Replies
5
Views
593
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
Huawei EUV Scanner Patent Suggests Sub-7nm Chips for China
Replies
7
Views
1K
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
China's Huawei poised to overcome US ban with return of 5G phones with its own chipmaking technology
2
Replies
17
Views
622
gambit
gambit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom