Chinas exports plunge 12.4% in June a new blow for slowing economy

China’s exports fell for a second straight month in June, adding to the economic pain that has slowed the nation’s recovery this year.

Exports declined 12.4% in dollar terms in June from a year earlier, while imports dropped 6.8%, the customs administration said Thursday. That left a trade surplus of $70.6 billion for the month. Economists had forecast that exports would drop 10% while imports would shrink 4.1%.

Global demand had been a strong driver of Chinese growth over the past three years, although that began to fade in late 2022. Exports have now fallen for four of the six months so far in 2023.

China’s Worse-Than-Expected Exports Deal New Blow to Economy

China is facing pressure on trade as foreign shipments drop off and domestic demand remains weak, with a darkening global growth outlook and geopolitical tensions making a reprieve unlikely anytime soon.
