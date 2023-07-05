What's new

China’s export controls on gallium likely to hit US defense industry: experts

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202307/1293691.shtml
China's export controls on gallium likely to hit US defense industry: experts
By Liu Xuanzun
By Liu Xuanzun
Published: Jul 04, 2023 06:16 PM

An F-35 fighter jet performs during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)
An F-35 fighter jet performs during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)


China’s recently announced export controls on gallium could hit the US defense industry, as this material, with China with China being the leading producer and supplier in the world, is widely used in advanced radar systems installed on warplanes, warships and ground installations, experts said on Tuesday.

Starting August 1, China will impose export controls on gallium and germanium as well as several chemical compounds involving the two materials, according to a notice China’s Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs released on Monday.

Items meeting certain characteristics shall not be exported without approval, the notice stated.

The move aims to safeguard national security and interests, it said.

Gallium and germanium are used in the making of semiconductors and other electronic components, observers said.

Chinese military analysts said that the export controls, particularly those on gallium, could hit the US defense industry at a time when the US is attempting to militarily contain China’s development.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) are the most basic materials in the making of the transmit receive modules on active electronic scanning array (AESA) radars, which are widely used on modern warplanes, warships and ground installations, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

For example, US’ defense companies Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are reportedly introducing new AESA radar systems based on GaN, which provide superior performance than previously used GaAs. The latest radars for the F/A-18E/F carrier-based fighter jet and the F-35 stealth fighter jet also incorporate GaN.

Both GaN and GaAs are included on China’s list of export controls.

China accounts for about 85 percent of global gallium reserves, meaning that it is unlikely for the US and other Western countries to avoid using the Chinese materials without significant cost, Fu said.

The US frequently deploys its warplanes and warships on China’s doorsteps for close-in reconnaissance, provocative transits and exercises as well as showcasing deterrence purposes, in addition to continuing arms sales to the island of Taiwan, which are obvious attempts to contain China’s development and harm China’s national security and interests, analysts said.
DF41 said:
For example, US’ defense companies Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are reportedly introducing new AESA radar systems based on GaN, which provide superior performance than previously used GaAs. The latest radars for the F/A-18E/F carrier-based fighter jet and the F-35 stealth fighter jet also incorporate GaN.
Um..Raytheon makes its own GaN

www.aerotechnews.com

Raytheon wins award for gallium nitride technology maturation

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has further enhanced its semiconductor foundry’s process for producing military-grade Gallium Nitride, known as GaN. The imp
www.aerotechnews.com www.aerotechnews.com

luciferdd said:
Can Raytheon make its own GaN without Ga?
yep! :sarcastic:
Japan, South Korea, Ukraine, and Germany are sources of Gallium.

And the quantity needed isn't that much.
The US imports only around $5M of Gallium a year. So it isn't some gargantuan quantity.

Plus we have our own Gallium deposits but we are way ahead of China in making sure not to use up our own sources. So we save ours and use others.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
yep! :sarcastic:
Japan, South Korea, Ukraine, and Germany are sources of Gallium.

And the quantity needed isn't that much.
The US imports only around $5M of Gallium a year. So it isn't some gargantuan quantity.

Plus we have our own Gallium deposits but we are way ahead of China in making sure not to use up our own sources. So we save ours and use others.
By the way,gallium is a by-product of electrolytic aluminum plants and China is also dominating the alumina production capacity，to product such gallium and aluminum china have to cost 770 billion kilowatt hours of electricity on it everyear,that number is 1/5 of the annual electricity generation in the United States or 5 times of the annual electricity generation in India. :coffee:
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
yep! :sarcastic:
Japan, South Korea, Ukraine, and Germany are sources of Gallium.

And the quantity needed isn't that much.
The US imports only around $5M of Gallium a year. So it isn't some gargantuan quantity.

Plus we have our own Gallium deposits but we are way ahead of China in making sure not to use up our own sources. So we save ours and use others.
China’s leading supplier of GaAs substrates is owned and operated by AXT an American firm with additional ownership of ten Chinese raw materials suppliers.

The US will tighten its restrictions on China, leading to a future where finding an NVIDIA graphics card in China becomes an exceedingly rare occurrence, they will cut cloud computing access, and the list goes on.
 
Vikramaditya-I said:
The US will tighten its restrictions on China, leading to a future where finding an NVIDIA graphics card in China becomes an exceedingly rare occurrence, they will cut cloud computing access, and the list goes on.
Huawei has designed AI chip, but it cannot be produced now, and it needs to wait for the breakthrough of the lithography machine.
 
single 🇺🇸🇨🇳 Sanctions war between China and the collective West: American planes and ships will go blind due to the imposition of Chinese restrictions on the export of gallium

▪ China's imposition of export controls on goods related to gallium and germanium will be an excellent countermeasure against the United States and Europe, mainly because Beijing is the world's largest exporter and storage country for rare earth metals.

▪ According to statistics, the global production of gallium in 2021 amounted to 430 tons, of which 420 tons (97.67%) are in China (graphic).

▪ Beijing also has the most complete and complete industrial processing chain of rare earth metals Even if some countries want to rely on their own small reserves to meet urgent needs, they will face the problem of efficient processing of gallium and germanium.

▪ Beijing can thus put pressure on the US military industry.

For example, the AN / APG-81 active phased array radar (RLS) used on the US F-35 fighter jets is based on gallium arsenide. It will be replaced by the AN / APG-85 radar, which is planned to be produced from gallium nitride. US Navy ships, including the Arleigh Burke-class IIA/III-class destroyers and the Ford-class aircraft carrier under construction, also use active phased array radar in large numbers. Therefore, as soon as China restricts the export of gallium nitride and other elements, new types of weapons, including F-35 fighters, are likely to face the problem of radar production and become "blind".

Char said:
Huawei has designed AI chip, but it cannot be produced now, and it needs to wait for the breakthrough of the lithography machine.
Huawei itself is heavily sanctioned. Even if they somehow develop it, the technology is patented. You will end up in an IP war with some Western company and them fining you to kingdom come.
 

