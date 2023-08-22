China’s economy may never eclipse America’s

China has an industrial base and if it doesn’t want to have its major cities become a rust belt, they are gonna have to capture market share for the next few decades as they try to move up the value added chain.



They will have to “capture a share” of the growth in other countries, through joint ventures. Investments, not loans, in developing countries. Offering countries incrementally larger investment packages as countries improve good governance and better economic systems.



If BRI is to feed into a double circulation strategy, China is really gonna have to do a Monroe doctrine. Investments around the world as loss leaders to help grow economics in friendly countries in hopes of keeping industrial development evolving in China.



The first project China can do is the Karakoram Railway and pipeline network. $58 Billion to China is a relatively modest cost to ensure they have fast and secure logistics. Heck if they pick up the cost of modernizing ML-1, adding a line to Gwadar and a line up to Reko-diq it would only an another $20 billion more, but they would have open access to the Arabian Sea ports of Pakistan and the Persian gulf and Africa only a day’s sailing away. (The Chinese could have their companies use this rail route to and from China and recoup their investment in no time.)



Supporting Sahel countries looking to live out of the French orbit (From Guinea to Sudan and down to the Chinese port in Djibouti) by facilitating and potentially mediating peace deals to allow the space to build out their economies and a rail line to tie them all together, lowering their cost of importing and exporting goods, and opening up opportunities for African countries and Chinese companies.



China is gonna have to spend money if it hopes to create sustainable ways to make money outside of western markets.



Growth is in the global south, especially in the South Asia and Africa.