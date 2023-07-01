What's new

China’s demographic doomsayers cite the wrong data,technically proficient Chinese population has grown 20-fold, or by 2,000%

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,683
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China’s demographic doomsayers cite the wrong data

Like Krugman’s predictive miss on the Asian Tigers, pundits aplenty are misreading the meaning of China’s Fourth Industrial Revolution
By DAVID P GOLDMAN
JULY 1, 2023

A meme popular among American pundits claims that China’s economy is doomed by a slowly declining population. More important than the aggregate Chinese population is the technically proficient Chinese population.

That has grown 20-fold, or by 2,000%, in the past 40 years. Other Asian countries, notably South Korea, previously achieved record-shattering productivity gains with similar enhancement of skills.

We’ve heard this argument before, applied to the Asian Tigers. The doomsayers had their heyday just before East Asia’s growth went vertical. Perhaps the worst economic prediction in recorded history was Paul Krugman’s 1994 assertion that the Asian economic miracle was a myth, and that the Asian Tigers—Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan—would crumble like the Soviet Union.

Krugman, an academic, Nobel Prize winner in economics and New York Times pundit, claimed in a celebrated Foreign Affairs essay that “the newly industrializing countries of Asia, like the Soviet Union of the 1950s, have achieved rapid growth in large part through an astonishing mobilization of resources. Once one accounts for the role of rapidly growing inputs in these countries’ growth, one finds little left to explain. Asian growth, like that of the Soviet Union in its high-growth era, seems to be driven by extraordinary growth in inputs like labor and capital rather than by gains in efficiency.”

The Asian Tigers, Krugman averred, were “running into diminishing returns.” But manufacturing productivity in South Korea rose more than five-fold between 1994 and 2012, an astonishing achievement.

Goldman-Graphic-1.jpg
Graphic: Asia Times
South Korea’s industrial work force fell during its great manufacturing boom, but it caught up to and in some cases overtook Japan in key industries, including semiconductors, displays and automobiles. No Japanese company today can compete with Samsung in computer chips.

Goldman-Graphic-2.jpg

In 1990, just 35% of South Korean high school graduates went on to some form of higher (tertiary) education; by 2010, the proportion stood at a remarkable 100%. Seoul has more PhD’s than any other city in the world. The South Koreans invested impressively in plant, equipment and infrastructure, but most of all, they educated their people to world standard.

China is now attempting on a gigantic scale what South Korea did during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Krugman’s diminishing returns argument of 1994 has resurfaced in the case of China: China has already moved most of its rural population to cities, and can’t count on the surge in labor supply that powered its growth during the 2000’s.

Its previous growth relied on massive labor and capital inputs rather than gains in efficiency. Its aging population won’t save as much as retirees begin to spend down savings, so capital will become scarcer. It has saturated its export market in developed countries, and so forth.

All of these arguments are factually correct, just as Krugman’s argument about the Asian Tigers was factually correct in 1994, that is, correct about facts of the past that had become irrelevant. What Krugman missed and the China doomsayers miss today is the intersection of jump in human capital and the emergence of new technologies.

South Korea’s new educated workforce mastered Third Industrial Revolution technologies and transformed what had been one of the world’s poorest countries into a high-tech powerhouse within a single generation.

When Deng Xiaoping began his economic reforms in 1979, just 3% of Chinese high school graduates went on to tertiary education. Today, the proportion is 63%, about the same as most European countries. A third of Chinese undergraduates study engineering, compared to just 6% in the United States.

South Korea was the poster child for the Third Industrial Revolution of computers and communications. China is determined to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution driven by artificial intelligence and high-speed data transfer.

A new Chinese economy gestates within the belly of the old. Deng’s low-skill smokestack economy is subject to diminishing returns: Not so the Fourth Industrial Revolution economy that China is building today.

Tianjin-Port.jpg


5G-powered lifts load containers from cargo ships with remotely controlled quay cranes. Photo: Huawei

According to Huawei, 10,000 Chinese businesses including 6,000 factories already have installed private 5G networks. It’s still early days, but preliminary results are remarkable.

At the Tianjin Port, where AI-guided cranes linked by 5G wireless broadband pick containers out of ships and place them in autonomous trucks, large container vessels are emptied in 45 minutes, Huawei says. Before Huawei installed its 5G system, it took eight hours. Unloading a large container ship takes 48 hours at America’s largest port at Long Beach, California, according to reports.

By no means is China’s success guaranteed today, any more than Deng’s success was guaranteed in 1979. But it is not improbable, either. China’s doomsayers are likely to be as wrong today as Krugman was about the Asian Tigers 30 years ago.

asiatimes.com

China’s demographic doomsayers cite the wrong data

A meme popular among American pundits claims that China’s economy is doomed by a slowly declining population. More important than the aggregate Chinese population is the technically proficient Chin…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com
 
East Asian population is easy to be controlled and at the same time, highly motivated.

You don't need a smart leader to make East Asia countries successful.

Just give them freedom, and they will work by themselves and make it successful.

You give a very smart leader, it's booming.
 
China’s drop in population is nothing to worry about – just look at history

Why China shouldn’t worry about its first population drop in decades: it has fallen much further before, and always bounced back​

  • China’s population fell in 2022 for the first time since the 1960s, and while more people means a larger workforce and GDP, the Chinese shouldn’t be too anxious
  • War, famine and disease have caused millions of deaths in recent Chinese history, but the population as always bounced back and gone on to grow further


Published: 7:45am, 2 Jun, 2023

503e7f1f-a862-475e-9257-9dc03fc318d4_2ed76f71.jpg


Primary school students salute the national flag in Yantai, in China’s Shandong Province. China has recently reported a drop in its population for the first time since the 1960s. Photo: Getty Images

The persistently low birth rates in some Asian countries have prompted their governments to spend profligate amounts of money to reverse the trend.

South Korea has spent more than US$200 billion over the past 16 years to boost its population, while Japan has pledged to set aside US$150 billion of the country’s budget for child-related policies.

China, which has just been overtaken by India as the world’s most populous nation, saw its population slip to 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022 from 1.41260 billion a year earlier. The last time the country recorded negative population growth was in the 1960s.

I’ve never had any desire to be a parent, and I’m glad I live in a society where voluntary childlessness isn’t seen as a moral defect.

Personal disinclinations aside, I’m not sure I want to bring a child into an overpopulated world of environmental degradation and depleted resources, where bellicose nations with extinction-level weapons threaten the human race with yet another world war.

Continuing the family line and leaving my genetic legacy to future generations isn’t all that important to me. Each of us have four biological grandparents, eight great-grandparents, 16 great-great-grandparents … going back a few hundred years you’ll have thousands of ancestors.

A few thousand years more, and you’ll find that we are all related. I don’t think my DNA is so important to the human gene pool that I simply must pass it on.

So why do governments encourage citizens to have more babies? In the simplest terms, a bigger population with more working-age people to produce more goods and services leads to higher economic growth.
Conversely, a low birth rate means a country’s workforce gets smaller, and the cost of looking after the ageing, non-working population increases.

For the Chinese government, economic performance is of vital importance. It therefore comes as no surprise that it has taken measures to stem the low birth rate.
As early as 2016, it abolished the one-child policy, in place since 1980, partly to balance China’s female-to-male sex ratio. In May 2021, the government even eased restrictions to allow women to have up to three children.

China has always had a large number of people that accounted for a sizeable proportion of the human population – 25–30 per cent of the world’s total in any given time.

The first census was recorded to have occurred around 2,800 years ago, but no extant data exist. Available census records of successive dynasties in the imperial period (221BC – 1912) show that in the 1,800 years between the Western Han (202BC – AD8) and Ming (1368–1644) dynasties, China’s population had remained relatively stable at around 50 million people.

The country’s population saw a sudden, twofold increase in the late Ming dynasty, breaching the 100-million mark in the late 16th century. Explanations for this exponential growth range from improved methods of census taking to the introduction to China of high-yield crops from the Americas by the Portuguese and Spaniards around that period.

The population continued to grow in the Qing dynasty (1644–1912), reaching a peak of 430 million in 1850. The 20th century was a century of rapid growth. In 1982, China’s population reached 1 billion for the first time.

The above numbers belie the multiple periods in China’s past when its population decreased because of wars, famines and pestilence.

The fall in numbers could be shocking – for example, 430 million in 1850 to 341 million in 1912, a loss of 89 million people in six decades due to cataclysmic events such as the Taiping Rebellion. But as we see, the numbers always bounced back strongly.

While I don’t believe that population and economic growth should be pursued at all cost, history suggests that China doesn’t have to worry too much about its population trajectory.

www.scmp.com

China’s drop in population is nothing to worry about – just look at history

China’s population fell in 2022 for the first time in decades, and although that may not bode well in the short term, a historical trend of growth despite famines and war should offer hope.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Was the World's Biggest Economic Miracle and It Will Be Again
2
Replies
29
Views
527
S10
S10
beijingwalker
Why America Is Losing the Tech War with China
Replies
0
Views
151
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Will leveraging China’s massive workforce offset its declining population? Demographers explain
Replies
2
Views
137
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Nan Yang
The high, high cost of sanctioning Huawei
Replies
0
Views
395
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
China's 4Th Industrial Revolution Rattles US Tech Stocks, will collapse the cost of cars to the point average families in the Global South can afford
2
Replies
15
Views
917
Mav3rick
Mav3rick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom