What's new

China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery, mass production of the new battery by the end of the year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,599
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery

August 16, 2023

The firm says it expects to begin mass production of the new battery – called Shenxing – by the end of the year​


People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights


People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, on April 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Chinese battery giant CATL has unveiled a super-fast-charging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery capable of running 400 km (248 miles) on a 10-minute charge.

Mass production of the new battery – called Shenxing – is expected by the end of the year while electric vehicles equipped with them will hit the market in the first quarter of 2024, Gao Han, chief technology officer of CATL’s E-Car Business, told an online briefing on Wednesday.

“We hope through continuous efforts to improve technology and reduce costs, Shenxing will become a standard product available for every electric vehicle,” Gao said.

CATL has scrambled to maintain its industry leadership while facing challenges of weakening demand and pressure to cut costs from EV makers amid a price war and a slowdown in auto sales this year.

CATL, which counts Tesla as its biggest client, has been losing market share to BYD, a major automaker that powers all its EVs with its own batteries.

Automakers such as Chongqing Changan Automobile and Guangzhou Automobile Group also sourced more batteries from smaller suppliers to reduce costs.

www.asiafinancial.com

China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery

The firm says it expects to begin mass production of the new battery – called Shenxing – by the end of the year
www.asiafinancial.com www.asiafinancial.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's CATL unveils battery planned to power planes
Replies
3
Views
983
Bengal71
Bengal71
beijingwalker
China’s COMAC Wants To Build An Electric Passenger Aircraft
2
Replies
20
Views
567
antonius123
antonius123
艹艹艹
Tesla’s switch to BYD batteries is achieving faster charging times
Replies
2
Views
340
nang2
nang2
beijingwalker
Chinese EV automaker NIO unveils 150 kWh battery pack, the battery can deliver 1,000 km (620 miles) of range on a single charge
Replies
0
Views
206
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's world leader battery maker CATL smashes profit estimate as EV sales soar
Replies
0
Views
238
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom