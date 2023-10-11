What's new

China’s CATL, BYD Dominate EV Battery Market as Demand Grows, expanding their share of the US and European electric-car battery markets

China’s CATL, BYD Dominate EV Battery Market as Demand Grows, expanding their share of the US and European electric-car battery markets​

  • CATL’s sales in Europe almost doubled this year: SNE
  • Carmakers seek cheaper batteries to cut electric vehicle costs

October 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM GMT+8

Chinese companies are expanding their share of the US and European electric-car battery markets thanks to lower prices, cementing their domination of the industry globally.

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. ranked No. 1, with a 37% share of the market worldwide, at the end of August, according to a report from Seoul-based SNE Research. When BYD Co.’s 16% share is included, the two Chinese companies account for more than half the battery market for electric cars, the data showed.

