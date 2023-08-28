What's new

China's BYD H1 profit rises 204.7% as deliveries break record

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Reuters
August 28, 20238:38 PM GMT+8


FILE PHOTO-Security guards stand at the BYD booth at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/file photo

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ), on Monday said first-half profit jumped 204.7% as the new energy vehicle maker broke its delivery record and retained its crown as China's biggest-selling auto brand.

January-June net earnings reached 10.95 billion yuan ($1.50 billion), up 204.7% from 3.6 billion yuan a year earlier, on a 72.7% rise in revenue at 260.12 billion yuan, BYD said in a stock market filing.

