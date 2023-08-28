beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 62,115
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
China's BYD H1 profit rises 204.7% as deliveries break recordReuters
August 28, 20238:38 PM GMT+8
FILE PHOTO-Security guards stand at the BYD booth at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/file photo Acquire Licensing Rights
BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ), on Monday said first-half profit jumped 204.7% as the new energy vehicle maker broke its delivery record and retained its crown as China's biggest-selling auto brand.
January-June net earnings reached 10.95 billion yuan ($1.50 billion), up 204.7% from 3.6 billion yuan a year earlier, on a 72.7% rise in revenue at 260.12 billion yuan, BYD said in a stock market filing.
China's BYD H1 profit rises 204.7% as deliveries break record
China's BYD Co Ltd , on Monday said first-half profit jumped 204.7% as the new energy vehicle maker broke its delivery record and retained its crown as China's biggest-selling auto brand.
www.reuters.com