China's BOE to start delivering 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 OLED Displays to Apple by the end of October at the earliest

A new supply chain report states that Apple display supplier BOE is placing its last hopes on this year's iPhone 15 standard model OLED. BOE aimed to supply two types of OLED models in the iPhone 15 series this year, the standard model and the Plus model, but it has become virtually difficult to deliver OLED for the Plus within the year. The volume of iPhone 15 OLED that BOE can expect by the end of this year is up to 5 million units.A new report by The Elec states that BOE is expected to approve the organic light emitting diode (OLED) of the iPhone 15 standard model as early as next month. BOE initially expected to deliver two types of OLED models in this year's iPhone 15 series, the 6.1-inch standard model and 6.7-inch Plus model, which are lower lineup models, but is currently expected to deliver only one standard model.Until last July, BOE's OLED verification for the iPhone 15 Plus was ahead of the standard model OLED, but a major defect was discovered in the Plus model OLED during a reliability test at the end of August. It has been reported that BOE has decided that it will be difficult to supply OLED for iPhone 15 Plus until the end of this year because the problem will be difficult to resolve for the time being.Currently, BOE is conducting a reliability test for the iPhone 15 standard OLED, and it is known that BOE expects to receive approval for mass production from Apple as early as the end of October. If mass production is approved at the end of October, up to 5 million units can be supplied by the end of the year.Even if BOE receives approval for mass production of iPhone 15 standard OLED, BOE will not be able to achieve its goal of expanding delivery models on time. BOE has been supplying OLED since the standard model of the iPhone 12 series in 2020, and all of them were 6.1-inch models using low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin film transistor (TFT). This is the model with the smallest change in product size or technical specifications. All four models of this year's iPhone 15 series apply a hole display to implement the dynamic island function, but BOE experienced particular difficulties in processing the hole display.BOE plans to mass produce the iPhone 15 standard OLED at its Mianyang B11 factory and the 15 Plus OLED at its Chongqing B12 factory. BOE has been mass producing iPhone OLEDs at Chengdu B7 and Mianyang B11, and has recently been increasing iPhone OLED production at B11.Samsung Display will handle the iPhone 15 standard and Plus OLED volumes for which BOE is experiencing production disruptions. Samsung Display received mass production approval for all four iPhone 15 series models. LG Display received full approval for the iPhone 15 Pro OLED, and the OLED for the 15 Pro Max recently received conditional approval.