China’s automobile market size is expected to be the same as that of the European and American markets combined in 2023

Total automobile sales in 2023 will be about 30 million units, a year-on-year increase of 11.7%. Among them, passenger cars are expected to be about 26 million; commercial vehicles are expected to be about 4 million; new energy vehicles are expected to be about 9.4 million. China Automobile Synergy predicts that the total vehicle sales in 2024 will be about 31 million vehicles, including about 26.8 million passenger cars, about 4.2 million commercial vehicles, 11.5 million new energy vehicles, and about 5.5 million exports.