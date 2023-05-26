China’s Apple loss is India’s gain, as 2022 supplier list shows shift in supply chain preferences

Apple added 3 new suppliers in FY22 taking India tally to 14 Apple added Molex, Onsemi, and Shenzhen Erwin Precision Technology as suppliers in India, growing its number of suppliers to 14 companies from the previous financial year, the latest Apple Suppliers List revealed. The Apple Suppliers List for FY22 lists the top 200 suppliers of the company which...

Apple added three new suppliers in India in the financial year 2022, taking the total number of suppliers to 14, amidst the ongoing diversification of its iPhone manufacturing activities outside mainland China.Apple added Molex, Onsemi, and Shenzhen Erwin Precision Technology as suppliers in India, growing its number of suppliers to 14 companies from the previous financial year, the latest Apple Suppliers List revealed.The Apple Suppliers List for FY22 lists the top 200 suppliers of the company which represents 98% of its direct spend on materials, manufacturing, and assembly of its products worldwide.Molex and Onsemi have facilities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively, while Shenzhen Erwin Precision Technology has set up shop in Uttar Pradesh. It's not immediately what Apple sources from these three suppliers.These apart, Apple continued to work with its existing suppliers it added earlier. This includes its three contract manufacturers - Hon Hai (Foxconn), Pegatron, and Wistron, along with component suppliers such as Foxlink, Jabil, Flex and others.However, a bulk of its suppliers remained based out of China which had 151 facilities serving the Apple supply chain. Apple added five while removing eight from its list of suppliers in the Far Eastern country.Globally, the Cupertino-based company added 18 new suppliers while removing 19.Not part of the India list is Tata Electronics, which started supplying mechanics for iPhones and assembling small batches of the iPhone SE.The trial production of iPhone 15 is already underway, ET has reported.