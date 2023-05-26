What's new

China’s Apple loss is India’s gain, as 2022 supplier list shows shift in supply chain preferences

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
585
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
Apple added three new suppliers in India in the financial year 2022, taking the total number of suppliers to 14, amidst the ongoing diversification of its iPhone manufacturing activities outside mainland China.

Apple added Molex, Onsemi, and Shenzhen Erwin Precision Technology as suppliers in India, growing its number of suppliers to 14 companies from the previous financial year, the latest Apple Suppliers List revealed.

The Apple Suppliers List for FY22 lists the top 200 suppliers of the company which represents 98% of its direct spend on materials, manufacturing, and assembly of its products worldwide.

Molex and Onsemi have facilities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively, while Shenzhen Erwin Precision Technology has set up shop in Uttar Pradesh. It's not immediately what Apple sources from these three suppliers.

These apart, Apple continued to work with its existing suppliers it added earlier. This includes its three contract manufacturers - Hon Hai (Foxconn), Pegatron, and Wistron, along with component suppliers such as Foxlink, Jabil, Flex and others.

However, a bulk of its suppliers remained based out of China which had 151 facilities serving the Apple supply chain. Apple added five while removing eight from its list of suppliers in the Far Eastern country.

Globally, the Cupertino-based company added 18 new suppliers while removing 19.

Not part of the India list is Tata Electronics, which started supplying mechanics for iPhones and assembling small batches of the iPhone SE.

The trial production of iPhone 15 is already underway, ET has reported.
www.google.com

Apple added 3 new suppliers in FY22 taking India tally to 14

Apple added Molex, Onsemi, and Shenzhen Erwin Precision Technology as suppliers in India, growing its number of suppliers to 14 companies from the previous financial year, the latest Apple Suppliers List revealed. The Apple Suppliers List for FY22 lists the top 200 suppliers of the company which...
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

India gains 3 Apple production sites at China’s expense amid supply chain shift

Apple added five new suppliers in mainland China last year but cut eight, while production bases in India rose to 14 from 11.
www.google.com www.google.com
@Raj-Hindustani @CallSignMaverick @Skull and Bones @Cheepek @ni8mare @MilSpec @migflug
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

W
In Big Step, Apple's India Supplier Making Airpods Parts For Export: Report
Replies
1
Views
274
walterbibikow
W
W
Apple suppliers to invest $340 million in UP as iPhone maker to move more manufacturing to India
Replies
12
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
W
Apple suppliers have created 50,000 direct jobs in India since Aug 2021
Replies
7
Views
474
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
Apple’s manufacturing shift to India hits stumbling blocks
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
kankan326
kankan326
W
Apple Inc gets a boost in India as 14 Chinese suppliers given clearance
Replies
1
Views
367
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom