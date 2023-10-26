What's new

China's Air Power Grows Behind Disputed Border With India

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,634
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
China's Air Power Grows Behind Disputed Border With India
Oct 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is expanding its air power by building a dual-use airport and a series of heliports at high-altitude locations along its border with India in Xinjiang.

The 2023 China Military Power report by the U.S. Department of Defense has underscored the rapid expansion of PLA sites in the Xinjiang province and other border areas.

A separate study by the U.S. National Geospatial Agency (NGA) and Johns Hopkins University has reported that the PLA is carrying out an "astounding" amount of work on aviation infrastructure.

"The sheer number of new or upgraded airports/heliports near the Sino-Indian border is astounding," said the NGA-Johns Hopkins report.

These developments have implications for U.S. security interests in the region. If fully developed, they would allow the PLA to project power across parts of Central Asia, which was not possible before.


调整大小 微信图片_20231026212816.png

An analysis of China's air power expansion in Tibet and Xinjiang by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In June 2020, soldiers from China and India clashed in the Galwan Valley region of Eastern Ladakh, leading to deaths on both sides. Since 2020, the two nations have deployed a large number of troops at their border and held 19 sets of military-level talks to solve the dispute—with minimal progress. The military stand-off continues.

Newsweek has contacted China's embassy in New Delhi for comment via email.

From mountainous Xinjiang to coastal regions near the Taiwan Strait, there has been a massive expansion in China's military infrastructure since 2016, when President Xi Jinping announced a reorganization of the PLA.

Rakesh Sharma, senior fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation, a think tank in New Delhi, told Newsweek the PLA's intention is to adopt an offensive posture towards India.

"With a large number of heliports and helipads made by China in Southern Xinjiang, which is opposite Eastern Ladakh, the intent is offensive. For attack helicopters, command and control, heavy lift for special forces and logistics support, the helicopters can be optimal," Sharma said.

Despite the difficulties of operating at such altitudes, the PLA is working on a new dual-use military-civilian airport and five heliports near the disputed Xinjiang-Ladakh line.

The NGA-John Hopkins report added that "all heliports above 14,500 feet MSL [mean sea level] remain under construction." They may be completed in the next 18-24 months, the report said.

Another military-civilian airport named Ngari-Burang is under construction in the Ngari prefecture of Tibet, less than 25 miles from the border with India. It has a landing strip for fighter jets at an altitude of 4,200 meters, though the terrain is difficult for a fighter jet.

The NGA believes that although Beijing's ultimate plan for the heliports and dual-use airports is unclear, the Chinese military could be preparing for a future in which it has the capability to project power across large parts of South and Central Asia.

"If executed well, the improved network could provide a quicker military response to conflicts or disasters and improve military logistics along the border," said the NGA-Johns Hopkins report.

The study described the PLA as potentially "overzealous" in its force projection in the region, but without a clear strategy on the types of aircraft to be used.

"Findings suggest that this expansion may be an overzealous force projection mechanism underpinned by a slow-developing domestic rotorcraft capability," it said.

At present, China's military helicopters may not be capable of operating at high altitude during a potential conflict with India, according to the NGA.

However, Sharma pointed out that the PLA is developing and testing new technology.

He said: "China's AC313A helicopter conducted its maiden flight on May 17. With improved engines and high-altitude performance, the Chinese military will also use this helicopter, and an upgraded version of the Z-8 helicopter is in PLA service."

He added: "The Z-20 helicopter airlifted an 8×8 Lynx all-terrain vehicle during a recent exercise. The helicopter was attached to an aerial assault brigade of the People's Liberation Army."


www.newsweek.com

China's air power grows behind disputed border with India

The People's Liberation Army is building and upgrading airports and heliports in Xinjiang and other border areas, according to U.S. observers.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
India has an advantage in airpower interms of airbases and altitude of it's bases - good to see China working to dimish some of that...
 
Ali_Baba said:
India has an advantage in airpower interms of airbases and altitude of it's bases - good to see China working to dimish some of that...
Click to expand...
With 12+ LAC centric airbases, 24 ALGS, 4+ western bases from where we can reach LAC, 6+ dual use airports, 12 road runways, all with NGHAS can stretch out their BM and CM within 3 days - if you count AD intercepts+ army targets + counter attacks+ CEP +missed targets +launch failures
 
Last edited:
NG Missile Vessels said:
With 12+ LAC centric airbases, 24 ALGS, 4+ western bases from where can reach LAC, 6+ dual use airports, 12 road runways, all with NGHAS can stretch out their BM and CM in 3 days - if you count AD intercepts+ army targets + counter attacks+ CEP +missed targets +launch failures
Click to expand...
There is no hope for India to compete with China in infrastructure, China builds high speed railway right on the border with India and deploy troops fast and convenient with bullet trains.

  • For the first time, China has demonstrated its strength by sending soldiers by bullet train to the border of India.
  • This bullet train took soldiers from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, to the city of Ningchi, which is near Arunachal.
  • According to the Global Times, the newly recruited soldiers in the PLA were taken to the practice area at 4,500 meters.
pic.jpg

调整大小 image1.png

调整大小 image3.jpg

0089gusigy1h3i0h3ugxwj31hc0u0wsi-jpg.858459

0089gusigy1h3i0h5k5jjj31hc0u049f-jpg.858460
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

A
China shows India who is the Boss
Replies
3
Views
228
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Can China fix youth unemployment woes with military recruitment drive?
Replies
0
Views
231
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
E
Thailand had approved the use of the Chinese-made CHD620 engine as a substitute for a German-made one for an S26T Yuan-class submarine
Replies
0
Views
236
etylo
E
Nan Yang
China’s most advanced Fujian aircraft carrier on track for 2025 PLA handover, latest Weibo photos suggest
Replies
0
Views
221
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
China's C919 large passenger jet begins demonstration flights across Xinjiang
Replies
5
Views
374
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom