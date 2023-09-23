GreatHanWarrior
AeroHT flew an uncrewed full-scale demonstrator of the X3 drive/fly eVTOL in October 2022.
China’s XPeng AeroHT has inaugurated a ground testing center for its planned drive/fly electric-vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) vehicles in Foshan. A subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng, AeroHT is developing the X3, a two-seat road vehicle with a folding multirotor flight...
China’s AeroHT Opens Flying Car Test Center | Aviation Week Network
A subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng, AeroHT is developing the X3, a two-seat road vehicle with a folding multirotor flight propulsion system.
aviationweek.com
