What's new

China’s AeroHT Opens Flying Car Test Center

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 27, 2022
Messages
1,846
Reaction score
-2
Country
China
Location
China
AeroHT flew an uncrewed full-scale demonstrator of the X3 drive/fly eVTOL in October 2022.

China’s XPeng AeroHT has inaugurated a ground testing center for its planned drive/fly electric-vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) vehicles in Foshan. A subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng, AeroHT is developing the X3, a two-seat road vehicle with a folding multirotor flight...

China’s AeroHT Opens Flying Car Test Center | Aviation Week Network

A subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng, AeroHT is developing the X3, a two-seat road vehicle with a folding multirotor flight propulsion system.
aviationweek.com aviationweek.com



 
Last edited:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Flying car of Chinese manufacturer Xpeng Aeroht takes its first public test flight in Dubai
Replies
1
Views
340
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Test driving China's Huawei smart electric car autonomous driving on China's remote rural village roads
2
Replies
22
Views
602
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
XPeng’s City NGP expands reach in China, launching as the first ADAS on urban roads of Beijing
Replies
0
Views
188
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
XPeng sees new milestone in autonomous driving, rolls out Tesla FSD-like assisted driving capability to 2 flagship models
Replies
0
Views
543
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China’s XPeng G9 Could Be the Best Electric SUV Around
Replies
1
Views
514
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom