China Won 76% Of The Global Shipbuilding Share, Daewoo, One Of The Three Major Korean Shipbuilding Companies, Withdrew From The Stage Of History
May 23, 2023 by Eshan William
In the field of shipbuilding, China, Japan and South Korea have the strongest strength in the past 20 years. Now it is the Chinese and Korean companies competing for hegemony. However, with the improvement of the strength of Chinese enterprises, the life of Korean shipbuilding enterprises is not easy. DSME officially changed its name today, and the name Daewoo has withdrawn from the stage of history.
On May 23, DSME held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders,After deliberation and approval of amendments to the articles of association such as changing the company name and appointing directors, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering officially changed its name to “HANHWA OCEAN”.
Hanwha Group became the preferred bidder of Daewoo Shipbuilding in September last year. The acquisition was approved by relevant overseas departments and finally obtained conditional approval from the Korea Fair Trade Commission in April this year. Hanwha acquired 104 million new shares of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine last year. Acquired a 49.3% stake in the company.
This renaming is also the second renaming of Daewoo Shipbuilding in 45 years. The last time was acquired by Daewoo Group in 1978.
Daewoo Shipbuilding was first established in 1973 and was merged into Daewoo Heavy Industries in 1994. After the bankruptcy of Daewoo Group at the end of 1999, Daewoo Shipbuilding was established in 2000 on the basis of the shipbuilding business split from Daewoo Heavy Industries. Over the past 20 years, it has experienced many The shipbuilding business has also been affected by reorganization, acquisitions, etc., and there have even been losses for many years in a row, and the competitiveness has declined.
In April this year, South Korean shipbuilders accounted for the second-largest share of new ship orders,The Chinese shipyards won the contract with no less than 76% share, ranking first.
According to the China Shipbuilding Industry Association, in 2022, China’s shipbuilding completions, new orders, and hand-held orders will account for 47.3%, 55.2%, and 49.0% of the global share respectively, still ranking first in the world, ahead of South Korea, Japan and other countries.
