China with Pakistan

China Pak Solidarity ............China in Action: 2 tons of masks,test kit ventilators, medical protective clothes worth 67 million rupees successfully handed over at Khunjerab.. The supplies will be handed over to Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

91114362_2620423054752043_4863039204080222208_n.jpg




91188275_2620423164752032_391922453024079872_n.jpg
 
2nd plane carrying Medical supplies has landed in Karachi

Received 56,000 testing kits from China on behalf of Federal Government. InshAllah this will help us speed up the screening process.

90234372_2620305174763831_2458618839928143872_o.jpg




90630430_2620305268097155_7367908390745407488_o.jpg
 
Pakistan, China stand with each other in difficult times:

March 28, 2020


2186241-qureshi-1585392532-866-640x480.png



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan and China stand with each other in difficult times, as he arrived at the Islamabad International Airport to receive a team of Chinese medical experts.

Addressing the Chinese media, the foreign minister said China has once again shown the world their friendship with Pakistan.

“China once again has shown to the world they are friends of Pakistan, they care for us, we stand with each other in difficult times.”

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Foundation and Alibaba Foundation sent another aircraft carrying medical supplies to Pakistan.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said two tonnes of supplies worth Rs67 million were delivered to Karachi, including face masks, test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

The special flight also brought a team of eight Chinese doctors on a two-week visit to assess the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to combat the virus.

Xinjiang government also provided 50,000 masks each to the federal capital, as well as to the Sindh government.

So far, China has donated 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits and US$4m – to build an isolation hospital – to Pakistan.

“I was in China to express my solidarity with the Chinese people and today I’m here to receive the medical team. We are grateful, this is a unique relationship. And such times tell us how close we are to each other,” the foreign minister said.

qureshi-1-1585390439.png
 
fwo-to-build-a-252-bed-isolation-hospital-in-islamabad-1585259437-9864.jpg

March 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday broke ground for the construction of a 252-bed Isolation Hospital and Infectious Disease Center in the federal capital.

Accompanied by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing, the Prime Minister also inspected a 50-bed quarantine facility, set up at Pak-China Friendship Center.

The isolation hospital would be constructed by the Frontier Works Organization near National Institute of Health over 40-kanal land, using the pre-fabricated light gauge steel structure. The hospital is expected to be completed by 10th of May this year.

The Chinese government would fund the construction of the facility that had extended the assistance of around $4 million. The project consists of seven patients’ blocks – four male and three female – a laboratory and diagnostics block and another for accommodation of doctors and paramedics.

It would be developed as fully air-tight facility with all doors to be operated through sensors to avoid any human contact.
 
12243958891585671712.jpg



Chinese state owned enterprise Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC ) Resources Development Company (Pvt.) Limited (MRDL) and Saindak Metals Limited (SML) have jointly distributed ration packets to about 300 families of six villages nearby the Saindak Project.

Every single family got a ration packet including 20 kg flour, 3 litres cooking oil, 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar during a ceremony held in Chaghi.

In its efforts to help the local people and keep the operation of the Saindak Project, the Chinese company also ensures the uninterrupted water and power supply from the Project site to surrounding villages.

The ceremony was ended amidst a friendly atmosphere of “Pak-China Dosti Zindabad ” cheered by the local people.

Meanwhile, MCC has immediately purchased a batch of anti-pandemic supplies costing over 43 million rupees, including masks, testing kits, protection suits, goggles, gloves and temperature guns which will arrive Pakistan by chartered flight during this week.
 
ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 777 aircraft on Thursday arrived in Islamabad with 14 tonnes of safety equipment and protective gears from China.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Spokesperson in statement informed that the consignment reached from China has brought100 thermal scanners and other personal protective equipment.

“There are a to around 9 million masks, 60,000 eyeglasses and over 3,300 safety suits in personal protective equipment,” he said.

Besides, two and a half million gloves, thermometers and other temperature gauging devices were also included in the equipment..


https://www.app.com.pk/pia-777-aircraft-brings-14-tonnes-safety-equipment-ndma/
 
Chinese doctors hail steps taken by Punjab govt to curb coronavirus spread


639882_9162229_punjba_updates.jpg


Photo: Twitter
Chinese health experts hailed steps taken by the Punjab government to curb the spread of the virus in the province.

The remarks were made by a delegation of Chinese doctors, which is in Pakistan to help the local authorities fight the coronavirus pandemic met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese doctors underlined the need of continuation of lockdown for at least twenty eight days to halt the spread of coronavirus.

"Social distancing is the key to stop the spread of the virus and authorities should ensure lockdown for 28 days," the experts recommended CM Buzdar.

The Punjab government had imposed a lockdown on March 23 for 14 days after a spike in the cases but restrictions were relaxed to ensure smooth supply of essential items.

Currently, the province leads the nation-wide tally of confirmed cases with over 1,100 patients.

Clarifying a myth that the virus does not survive in high temperatures, the doctors said there was no evidence that the virus would not spread in the summer.

The experts, who have earlier worked in China's epicentre Wuhan, told the officials to contain the virus as soon as possible.

Coronavirus patient should be treated at quarantine centres or at hospitals rather than being kept at home," they said,

Briefing on the passive immunisation method for COVID-19 treatment, they said in critical circumstances plasma treatment is proved useful. "Three anti-viral drugs have also been used successfully."

The experts also endorsed the SOPs of the Punjab government to contain the virus and for the treatment of patients and also shared their experiences with the provincial authorities during their posting in Wuhan.

CM Buzdar thanked the support and assistance provided by the Chinese government to Pakistan in time of need and said the friendship between the two countries have stood the test of time.

The efficiency with which Chinese authorities have fought the battle against the epidemic is an example for the whole world and Pakistan would learn lesson your experiences, Buzdar said.
 
Supply of 11,000 pounds of medical equipment from China to Balochistan.


چین کی جانب سےبلوچستان کے لئے11,000 پونڈ وزنی طبی سازو سامان کی فراہمی….
چین نے خصوصی طور پر بلوچستان کے لئے طبی سازوسامان کی ایک کھیپ بھیجی ہے تاکہ انہیں کووڈ -19 سے لڑنے میں مدد مل سکے۔تفصیلات کے مطابق دی میٹرولوجیکل کسنٹریکشن کمپنی (ایم سی سی)آف چائینہ نے 11 ہزار پونڈ وزنی طبی سازوسامان فراہم کیا ہے جس میں این -95 ،ماسک ، ٹیسٹنگ اور سیفٹی کٹس اور دیگر ادویات شامل ہیں جن کو کووڈ-19 کے پھیلاؤ کو روکنے کے لئے تیار کیا گیا ہے۔


 

