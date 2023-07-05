China willing to extend support to Bangladesh in river dredging: Chinese envoy

During the meeting, FM Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to further enhancing the ‘South-South Cooperation’ for the greater collective benefit of the global South​

05 July, 2023, 06:45 pmLast modified: 05 July, 2023, 07:01 pmAmbassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen made the offer to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, according to a foreign ministry press statement.Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Momen said Bangladesh could apply a lot of practical, simple and viable Chinese innovations for the benefit of the common people.He also reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to further enhancing the 'South-South Cooperation' for the greater collective benefit of the global South.The minister highlighted the innovative approaches including the community clinics introduced in Bangladesh by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is now internationally appreciated.He acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of China under the trilateral framework for facilitating the desired repatriation of the Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.The foreign minister also appreciated the significant Chinese support to Bangladesh in successfully managing the Covid-19 pandemic.In this connection, he pointed out the inflationary pressure and other economic woes inflicted by the undesired Russia-Ukraine war on the lives of the common people, particularly those in the developing world.The minister hoped that the war would be brought to an immediate end through dialogue and peaceful diplomatic engagements.He also praised the recent achievements of Chinese diplomatic efforts that bore positive outcomes in the Middle East, and hoped that China would continue to play important roles in mitigating many other crises in different parts of the world.Meanwhile, the Chinese Envoy updated about different development projects in Bangladesh that are being carried out with support from China.Momen thanked China as a trusted development partner and hoped that the ongoing bilateral engagements would be further enhanced.He called for greater Chinese investment in Bangladesh to facilitate more job-creation and transfer of technology and skills.